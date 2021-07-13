Kevin Anders: College district board candidate

Kevin Anders
Age: 62
Occupation: Retired professional engineer
Voting yes or no on Aug. 17: Yes
Highest level of education: Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering
Home: Gillette
Connection to Gillette College: Attended classes; taught; tutored; family members attended; attend events
QUESTION 1: What experience would you bring to the table that would make you a good trustee?
I have served on two county boards, six years each: Rockpile Museum board and Campbell County Library board.
I worked with youth for 15 years in 4-H, helping set up two clubs. I also helped with the organization of a social club for cars (bylaws and constitution) and served on the American Society of Mechanical Engineers board in cape Canaveral, Florida, for three years.
QUESTION 2: Is there any situation where taxing 4 mills would be appropriate to support a new community college district?
This would be entirely dependent on the situation at a given time. As I understand it, the current budget will not require the full 4 mills.
