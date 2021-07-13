Scott Clem: College district board candidate

Scott Clem
Age: 37
Occupation: Pastor of Central Baptist Church
Voting yes or no on Aug. 17: Yes
Highest level of education: A semester shy of of a bachelor's degree
Home: Gillette
Connection to Gillette College: Gillette College graduate; part of his former legislative district
QUESTION 1: What experience would you bring to the table that would make you a good trustee?
I am familiar with boards and commissions having served on several myself, including serving in the state Legislature for six years until I retired last year.
Gillette College was part of my legislative district, and I had the honor of fighting for it’ interests at the state level.
I governed as a fiscal and social conservative. I’m not afraid to say no or to take an unpopular stand if I believe it’s the right thing to do. If there’s one thing I’ve learned in politics, it's that people respect and desire integrity and authenticity.
While I do have my independent streak, I’m not a maverick or rogue agent. Teamwork, collaboration and relationship building are crucial for success.
QUESTION 2: Is there any situation where taxing 4 mills would be appropriate to support a new community college district?
With Campbell County’s current valuation, I can’t foresee any reason why it would be appropriate to tax the full 4 mills.
I don’t want to make any promises I cannot keep, so it would be foolish of me to say what our mill levy should be. Given all the estimates at this time, I suspect it will be between 2.5 and 3.5 mills.
As the board determines its programs, needs and potential budget, we’ll have a better idea of what the mill levy should be.
