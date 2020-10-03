Other public school districts in Wyoming are making public basic information if there have been positive COVID-19 cases with students and staff. Our district’s administration has said it won’t publicly release this information. Should parents expect to know if anyone associated with a school building as tested positive? Please explain why or why not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.