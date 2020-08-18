Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, handily defeated conservative challenger Martin E. Phillips in the Republican race for Wyoming House of Representative District 3 in Tuesday's primary.
Barlow won more than 70% of the vote with 1,545 votes to 643 for Phillips.
“I’m humbled that the voters in my district, after four terms, think I can continue to serve them and hopefully represent their interests as I have in the past,” Barlow said after Campbell County’s results were reported late Tuesday.
With the win, Barlow intends to run for Speaker of the House. If he were to win, he said his focus would be on the process to “make sure that good ideas get better and that we can really tackle some of the biggest issues in our community and Wyoming as a whole.”
Barlow has served in the Legislature since 2013 and most recently served as the Majority Floor Leader.
Barlow is looking forward to his new term.
“We know we have a challenge with the budget. That’s a given,” Barlow said, adding that energy and COVID-19-related business challenges have greatly affected Campbell County. “For our county in particular, I’ll be paying close attention to making sure our energy industry and our workforce are taken care of the best we can.”
For the state as a whole, the focus will be on services, he said.
Phillips’ candidacy was his first attempt at elected office. He served 24 years in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a lieutenant colonel.
“For my first foray into politics, I’m not upset,” Phillips said. “I hope Eric stays true to the Republican values and not his previous voting record (of) being very liberal and Democratic, otherwise he should have run as a Democrat. But that’s just my opinion.”
Phillips wasn’t sure what his political future might hold.
“Well, it’s a two-year term,” he said. “Let’s see what Eric does. Having once now done it, I know I’ll have a better game plan. I’ll know what to expect and how to attack it.”
Despite his loss, Phillips was heartened to see what appeared to be a strong night for conservative candidates.
“From Campbell County, it’s good to see a lot of conservative Republicans winning races,” he said. “Between the good ol' boy network and the new conservative Republican, there’s a definite divide there. The old boy network is on the way out.”
