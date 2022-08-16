Nathan Henkes
Buy Now

Nathan Henkes

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

Nathan Henkes was successful in his bid for Campbell County Attorney.

Henkes, who has been the chief deputy attorney in that office since 2015, received 7,231 votes, or 70% of all the votes cast in that race.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.