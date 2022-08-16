Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheny won the Republican primary in his first contested race as Sheriff.
Matheny received a total of 6,840 votes to his challenger Janaia Hyland’s 4,755 votes in Tuesday’s election.
Matheny said the race this year was much different and election night was stressful.
“We didn’t get the results right away and all my fellow Sheriffs in other counties were asking how I did,” he said. “I had to tell them, ‘I don’t know.’”
Matheny has 36 years of law enforcement experience — eight years as Sheriff and 12 years as Undersheriff. He was first elected as Sheriff in 2014.
Since he worked full-time as Sheriff on top of the campaign trail, he said the summer was very busy and he felt as though he was constantly on the run. He said he had an organized committee that also helped him with the election and was larger than previous years.
Hyland retired from the Sheriff’s Office in 2020 with 26 years of law enforcement experience.
Matheny said that running against someone he knew would always be a unique experience but gave all the glory to God for his re-election.
“He’s the one I turn to and all of this pointed out that He gives you just what you need to get through whatever you are going through at any time,” he said.
Hyland could not be reached for comment at time of press.
