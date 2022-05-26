Here’s a list of who has filed for election in Campbell County so far. The filing period for candidates running in the August primary election opened May 12 and will run through Friday.
New filings are in bold.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Cloudy in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. S winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph..
Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 52F. E winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: May 27, 2022 @ 1:28 am
Here’s a list of who has filed for election in Campbell County so far. The filing period for candidates running in the August primary election opened May 12 and will run through Friday.
New filings are in bold.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.