Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Rain and snow this morning transitioning to snow showers for the afternoon. Morning high of 43F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.