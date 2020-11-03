The polls have closed, and the long lines at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center at 7 p.m. on election night four years ago were nowhere to be seen.
At 7 p.m. tonight when the doors closed, the lobby of the Wyoming Center was empty except for a few poll workers.
At about 7:10 p.m., election judges started closing down their precincts. Four years ago, the last ballot wasn’t cast until after 8 p.m.
Deputy County Clerk Kendra Anderson said it felt weird to not have a long line of voters at the end of the night. She said she didn’t know what to expect going into Tuesday, given that more than 10,500 people voted early or absentee.
“It’s been such an unprecedented year,” she said.
Although it was nowhere near as busy at the end of the night as four years ago, Anderson said things were “fairly busy” in the morning, with some voters waiting in line for an hour and a half to two hours.
Anderson thanked the election judges for volunteering their time to work the polls.
“I had people I just called yesterday that came and did it today,” she said. “One day’s notice, and they came to work 12 hours. Without those people, this really wouldn’t have happened.”
The News Record will post results, returns and reaction to the 2020 general election as they come in. Check back often for updates and more coverage.
