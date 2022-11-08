The final preliminary election results from all 37 precincts are in. There were 12,730 ballots cast in the General Election in Campbell County, including 1,337 early absentee, 4,112 absentee and 7,281 Election Day ballots.

Final election results are expected to be certified by the county later this week.

CITY COUNCIL

Mayor

4-year term/vote for 1

Shay Lundvall: 4,168

Nathan McLeland: 3,781

Ward 1

4-year term/vote for 1

Greg Schreurs: 896

Jim West: 1,203

Ward 1

2-year unexpired term/vote for 1

Ben Decker: 789

Trish Simonson: 1,355

Ward 2

4-year term/vote for 1

Tim Carsrud: 1,197

Mark Junek: 1,163

Ward 3

4-year term/vote for 1

Heidi Gross: 1763

Ed Sisti: 835

CAMPBELL COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD

4-year term/vote for 3

Mary Brunner: 2,977

David Foreman: 2,429

Mark Gilbertson: 1,545

Meldene Goehring: 1,440

Timothy Hallinan: 3,271

Bob Jordan: 1,365

Joe Lawrence: 3,054

Jessica Martinez: 1,385

Jerry Means: 2,982

Angela Raber: 2,774

Cruz Samano: 357

Rodger Solomon: 677

Rollo Williams: 4,276

Lira Williamson: 630

HOSPITAL BOARD

4-year term/vote for 4

Adrian Gerrits: 3,556

Lisa Harry: 3,827

Sara Hartsaw: 6,924

Mark Hoskinson: 6,182

Dennis Jack: 3,336

Bill Rice: 5,186

Alan Stuber: 4,001

CAMPBELL COUNTY CEMETERY BOARD

4-year term/vote for 3

Erik Bergquist: 7,828

Jim Hastings: 7,346

Steve Urman: 6,872

2-year term/vote for 1

Lucas Fralick: 3,622

J.D. Jones: 5,175

STATE RACES

State Senate District 1 (includes votes from Campbell, Crook and Weston counties)

4-year term/vote for 1

Ogden Driskill, R: 1,937

Write-in: 344

State Senate District 23

4-year term/vote for 1

Eric Barlow, R: 3,611

Patty Junek, I: 1,369

State House District 32

2-year term/vote for 1

Ken Clouston, R: 2,542

State House District 3

2-year term/vote for 1

Abby Angelos, R: 2,619

State House District 31

2-year term/vote for 1

John Bear, R: 1,831

State House District 52

2-year term/vote for 1

Reuben Tarver, R: 2,305

State House District 53

2-year term/vote for 1

Chris Knapp, R: 1,647

Larry Williamson, C: 278

CAMPBELL COUNTY

County Commission

4-year term/vote for no more than 3 from each party

Jim Ford, R: 8,650

Roy “Butch” Knutson Jr., R: 8,651

Kelley McCreery, R: 8,311

County Attorney

4-year term/vote for 1

Nathan Henkes, R: 10,921

County Sheriff

4-year term/vote for 1

Scott Matheny, R: 11,123

County Coroner

4-year term/vote for 1

Paul Wallem, R: 11,443

County Clerk of District Court

4-year term/vote for 1

Pamela Merchen, R: 10,431

County Clerk

4-year term/vote for 1

Cindy Lovelace, R: 10,716

County Assessor

4-year term/vote for 1

Troy Clements, R: 11,254

County Treasurer

4-year term/vote for 1

Rachel Knust, R: 11,085

RETENTION OF JUDGES

6th District Court — Stuart S. Healy III

Yes: 8,646

No: 2,400

6th Circuit Court — Paul S. Phillips

Yes: 9,005

No: 2,107

Proposition 1

Shall Campbell County continue to impose a one percent (1%) excise tax upon retail sales within Campbell County?

Yes: 7,935

No: 4,305

Amendment A:

Yes: 6,689

No: 4,848

Amendment B:

Yes: 5,057

No: 7,147

CONSERVATION DISTRICT

Rural seat

4-year term/vote for 1

B.J. Clark: 2,214

Kent Clark: 3,014

John Daly: 4,755

Urban seat

4-year term/vote for 1

Brandon Price: 9,072

At-large seat

4-year term/vote for 1

Kim Kretschman: 3,344

Tex McBride: 2,235

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.