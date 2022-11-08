The final preliminary election results from all 37 precincts are in. There were 12,730 ballots cast in the General Election in Campbell County, including 1,337 early absentee, 4,112 absentee and 7,281 Election Day ballots.
Final election results are expected to be certified by the county later this week.
CITY COUNCIL
Mayor
4-year term/vote for 1
Shay Lundvall: 4,168
Nathan McLeland: 3,781
Ward 1
4-year term/vote for 1
Greg Schreurs: 896
Jim West: 1,203
Ward 1
2-year unexpired term/vote for 1
Ben Decker: 789
Trish Simonson: 1,355
Ward 2
4-year term/vote for 1
Tim Carsrud: 1,197
Mark Junek: 1,163
Ward 3
4-year term/vote for 1
Heidi Gross: 1763
Ed Sisti: 835
CAMPBELL COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD
4-year term/vote for 3
Mary Brunner: 2,977
David Foreman: 2,429
Mark Gilbertson: 1,545
Meldene Goehring: 1,440
Timothy Hallinan: 3,271
Bob Jordan: 1,365
Joe Lawrence: 3,054
Jessica Martinez: 1,385
Jerry Means: 2,982
Angela Raber: 2,774
Cruz Samano: 357
Rodger Solomon: 677
Rollo Williams: 4,276
Lira Williamson: 630
HOSPITAL BOARD
4-year term/vote for 4
Adrian Gerrits: 3,556
Lisa Harry: 3,827
Sara Hartsaw: 6,924
Mark Hoskinson: 6,182
Dennis Jack: 3,336
Bill Rice: 5,186
Alan Stuber: 4,001
CAMPBELL COUNTY CEMETERY BOARD
4-year term/vote for 3
Erik Bergquist: 7,828
Jim Hastings: 7,346
Steve Urman: 6,872
2-year term/vote for 1
Lucas Fralick: 3,622
J.D. Jones: 5,175
STATE RACES
State Senate District 1 (includes votes from Campbell, Crook and Weston counties)
4-year term/vote for 1
Ogden Driskill, R: 1,937
Write-in: 344
State Senate District 23
4-year term/vote for 1
Eric Barlow, R: 3,611
Patty Junek, I: 1,369
State House District 32
2-year term/vote for 1
Ken Clouston, R: 2,542
State House District 3
2-year term/vote for 1
Abby Angelos, R: 2,619
State House District 31
2-year term/vote for 1
John Bear, R: 1,831
State House District 52
2-year term/vote for 1
Reuben Tarver, R: 2,305
State House District 53
2-year term/vote for 1
Chris Knapp, R: 1,647
Larry Williamson, C: 278
CAMPBELL COUNTY
County Commission
4-year term/vote for no more than 3 from each party
Jim Ford, R: 8,650
Roy “Butch” Knutson Jr., R: 8,651
Kelley McCreery, R: 8,311
County Attorney
4-year term/vote for 1
Nathan Henkes, R: 10,921
County Sheriff
4-year term/vote for 1
Scott Matheny, R: 11,123
County Coroner
4-year term/vote for 1
Paul Wallem, R: 11,443
County Clerk of District Court
4-year term/vote for 1
Pamela Merchen, R: 10,431
County Clerk
4-year term/vote for 1
Cindy Lovelace, R: 10,716
County Assessor
4-year term/vote for 1
Troy Clements, R: 11,254
County Treasurer
4-year term/vote for 1
Rachel Knust, R: 11,085
RETENTION OF JUDGES
6th District Court — Stuart S. Healy III
Yes: 8,646
No: 2,400
6th Circuit Court — Paul S. Phillips
Yes: 9,005
No: 2,107
Proposition 1
Shall Campbell County continue to impose a one percent (1%) excise tax upon retail sales within Campbell County?
Yes: 7,935
No: 4,305
Amendment A:
Yes: 6,689
No: 4,848
Amendment B:
Yes: 5,057
No: 7,147
CONSERVATION DISTRICT
Rural seat
4-year term/vote for 1
B.J. Clark: 2,214
Kent Clark: 3,014
John Daly: 4,755
Urban seat
4-year term/vote for 1
Brandon Price: 9,072
At-large seat
4-year term/vote for 1
Kim Kretschman: 3,344
Tex McBride: 2,235
