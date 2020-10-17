Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Windy...cloudy with rain and snow this morning. Snow showers for the afternoon. Morning high of 40F with temps falling to near 30. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.