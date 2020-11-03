Records were set in Campbell County four years ago with the 2016 presidential election. On Tuesday, the 2020 presidential election and four contested Gillette City Council races helped break many of those records.
A total of 19,733 ballots were cast in this election, which is 7% more than the previous record set in 2016, when 18,353 people voted.
More than half of all ballots cast were filled out before Tuesday, which has never happened before.
As of the end of the day Monday, 10,538 people voted early or absentee, up 39% from 2016, when about 6,400 people voted before Election Day. This number alone is 53% of the total votes cast and does not include any absentee ballots that may have been turned in Tuesday.
The Campbell County Elections Office saw 6,910 people vote there.
As far as County Clerk Susan Saunders is concerned, the turnout records mean the election was a success.
“That’s our goal. We want a good turnout,” she said.
She was surprised that there were no lines at the end of the night, but overall the poll workers stayed busy throughout the day.
“It was a very busy election,” she said, adding that she was glad to see people interested in exercising their right to vote.
However, she thought the turnout percentage would be higher.
There were 18,449 registered voters as of the end of the day Monday. Besides being a record for the day before a presidential election, this also means means the unofficial voter turnout was 107%. In Wyoming, people can register to vote on the day of the election at their polling place. This can lead to voter turnout percentages higher than 100%.
The 2016 election still holds the record for the highest turnout percentage at 124%.
The canvassing board will meet Thursday to certify the election results.
