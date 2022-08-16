Shay Lundvall and Nathan McLeland will face off against each other in the race for Gillette Mayor in the general election.
The two Ward 3 councilmen came in first and second in the three-man race for mayor.
Lundvall received 3,209 votes, while McLeland got 3,028. The third candidate, Jarik Dudley, got 1,345 votes.
Lundvall said the voters of Gillette made a statement Tuesday night.
“I think this just goes to show, for a lot of folks, that Gillette’s ready to bring back transparency, integrity, and innovative leadership,” he said.
For nonpartisan races such as the city council, the top two vote-getters in each race move on to the general election. The race for Ward 3 was the only other city race that had more than two candidates.
Heidi Gross received 1,397 votes, while Ed Sisti got 670 votes. They’ll be on November’s ballot, while Shaun Hottell was eliminated, coming in third with 418 votes.
In a race for a four-year term representing Ward 1, Jim West finished ahead of Councilman Greg Schreurs, 1,204 to 745.
Councilwoman Trish Simonson received 1,204 votes in her bid to represent Ward 1 for a two-year term. Ben Decker received 854 votes.
And in the tightest race of the night, Ward 2 councilman Tim Carsrud received 1,167 votes, just two behind Mark Junek’s 1,169.
