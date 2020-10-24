Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. High near 25F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 8F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.