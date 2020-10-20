Election Day is two weeks away, and the act of voting has been a hot topic among political parties and presidential candidates, particularly during this time of COVID-19.
With the pandemic, the number of people voting early or absentee is expected to increase greatly over the last election.
Many states are implementing universal mail-in voting this year, which has been a point of contention. President Donald Trump has claimed it will lead to widespread voter fraud. Wyoming is not one of the states that allows universal mail-in voting, but it does allow people to vote early.
In Campbell County, nearly 4,000 people have already voted by absentee or by coming into the elections office.
County Clerk Susan Saunders, whose office is in charge of elections, has worked in local elections for 40 years, starting in 1980. She said the local election process is secure and ensures every verified ballot is counted, whether one votes early or at the polls Nov. 3.
Below is a Q&A with Saunders on the absentee ballot process, voting at the polls and many other topics related to the 2020 presidential election.
Saunders’ answers have been edited for clarity.
What is the difference between absentee voting and universal mail-in voting?
In Wyoming, all absentee ballots need to be requested. With universal mail-in voting, ballots are automatically mailed to all registered voters, regardless of whether they’ve requested one.
Do I need a reason to request an absentee ballot?
No, you do not need a reason if you are a Wyoming voter.
What happens to my absentee ballot when it reaches the elections office?
All of the mail ballots have a label with a barcode on it. When they come back in, they get scanned and that tells us that this ballot has come back. Then, every day, we verify that we have all of those ballots, and they get locked up in a locked room until we go through them on the day of the election.
What is the deadline to drop off a completed absentee ballot?
7 p.m. Nov. 3. We prefer it be dropped off at the elections office. Sometimes they get dropped off at the polling place. Then we have to wait for those ballots to get here before we can process the absentees.
What is the latest day I can mail my ballot in for it to be counted?
The U.S. Postal Service recommends allowing for seven days each way (seven days to get the ballot, seven days to mail the ballot to the elections office).
What if my ballot gets to the elections office after Election Day?
Your envelope containing the ballot would never be opened, and we would give you voting credit. So the people whose ballots come in Nov. 4, their ballots aren’t counted, but that person gets credit for voting.
Is there a way for me to know whether my ballot’s been received by the elections office?
Call us at 307-686-1892.
When is my absentee ballot counted? Are they counted as they come in or are they all counted at once?
After the commissioners meeting on Election Day, I have a group of people who come in and we give them reports of whose ballots are in. They verify that the ballot has a signature, and then they get opened. Ballots go in one pile, envelopes go in another pile. Both get counted, and then at some point in time they get run through the machine.
How is an absentee ballot verified?
Its barcode is scanned, and this verifies that we sent that out and that we received it. But we do not verify signatures. Wyoming is not a state that checks voters’ signatures in order to verify ballots.
Why do I have to sign the envelope that contains my ballot if my signature isn’t being verified?
Because the envelope contains an oath, and signing it says that it is you who filled out the ballot in the envelope. The people that are voting in the office that are putting their ballots into the machine also have to sign an oath.
How can an absentee ballot be disqualified or rejected?
An absentee ballot would be rejected if it’s not signed.
If I mail my ballot in, can I still get an “I Voted” sticker?
Yes. Just stop by the elections office.
If I have already turned in my ballot, but changed my mind on something, can I change my vote?
No, you can’t, because the ballot has already been turned in. Once it’s in, it’s in.
The last time I voted was in the 2016 presidential election. Why do I need to register again?
If you do not vote every two years in a general election, you get purged from the voter rolls.
Wyoming allows voters to register at their polling place on Election Day. What is the benefit of registering ahead of time?
You do not have to stand in line waiting. Four years ago at Cam-plex, the line went from the Wyoming Center to Morningside Park.
What happens to a ballot once I vote at the polls? How is it counted?
When you put your ballot into an election machine, your votes are stored on a thumb drive. After the polls close, poll workers will take the thumb drive out of the machine and it gets put into a computer and the votes are tabulated that way.
How do you guarantee that a ballot is counted? What causes the counting machine to reject it?
As you put the ballot into the machine, it tells you that it has taken it. If it doesn’t take it, if you have over-voted, it will tell you that it’s not going to take it. You’ll have a chance to either accept it and let it go through or you can spoil that ballot and get a new one.
If I’m voting at the polls, why can’t I wear a shirt that supports a particular political candidate?
State statute prohibits campaigning within 100 yards of the building where the polling place is located. This is so you’re not swaying anyone’s vote to one party or another. Everything is neutral. And it’s not just clothing. It also includes hats, buttons and other campaign materials.
Do you have extra security this year at polling places?
No. Similarly to four years ago, there will be law enforcement at the doors of the Wyoming Center to make sure no one gets in line to vote after 7 p.m.
If a person feels threatened at a polling place, what should they do?
If they’re at Cam-plex, they should report it to the registration table. If they’re at any other polling place, they should call the elections office at 307-686-1892.
If you turn in an absentee ballot and then try to vote at the polls on Election Day, what happens?
On the precinct list, anyone who has voted absentee has an “A” by their name. In the event someone has an “A” by their name and says, “that isn’t me,” we would check at the elections office.
What processes do you have in place to ensure people aren’t voting more than once?
Voters will only go into the system once. If we say they have voted absentee and they say no, they haven’t and it’s 5 minutes to 7 p.m., they’d be given a provisional ballot and we would straighten it out the next day.
Do I need to bring an ID in able to vote in person?
We just require an ID to register. Bring a valid driver’s license if you plan on registering at the polling place.
If it’s past 7 p.m. and I’m in line but I haven’t voted yet, can I still cast a ballot?
Yes. We’ll get everyone in that building. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be able to vote.
Social media platforms have been telling users to register to vote and are linking to voter registration websites. If I see a website saying I can register to vote online, does this work?
No, that does not work in Wyoming. In order to register, they need to come here, their town clerk or city clerk. Yes, you can register by mail, but it has to be notarized, and we have to have a copy of your driver’s license. Wyoming does not allow voters to register online.
