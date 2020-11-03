The two Republican candidates for Campbell County Commission cruised to an easy victory Tuesday night.
Commissioners Del Shelstad and Colleen Faber, who won the Republican primary, came in first and second, with 12,411 votes and 11,506 votes, respectively. Democrat Wes Johnson finished in a distant third, with 4,522 votes.
Shelstad said he was feeling “pretty good that this general election was going to go our way,” and he’s glad for campaign season to be over.
Faber is the first woman to be elected to the commission in 18 years. Marilyn Mackey was elected in 2002 and served as commissioner from 2003 to 2006. Faber said she’s honored to get “the vote of confidence” from local voters, and she’s excited.
“It’s nice to have a woman representing the county on the board, to help balance it,” she said, adding that she hopes more women in the community run for elected seats in the future.
“There are some amazing, talented women in this county that could really serve absolutely great,” she said.
Both Shelstad and Faber said it felt strange celebrating their wins when the presidential race was still up in the air, since the future of Campbell County’s energy industry depends on it.
As she watched the results, she felt like she was “on pins and needles," she said.
“I would trade my win any day of the week to guarantee a Trump win,” Shelstad said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.