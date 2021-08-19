The results from Tuesday’s special election are official after the Campbell County Canvassing Board spent a couple of hours Thursday certifying the ballots, and the outcome remains the same.
Tuesday night, it was reported that there were 5,924 ballots cast, and 5,884 people voted either for or against the college district.
Thursday morning, the results were certified, and an additional two ballots were added to the total count.
Officially, 5,926 people voted, and 5,886 of them voted on the college district question. 4,161 people were in support of the district, and 1,725 voted against it.
The results in the race for the college board of trustees remain unchanged.
