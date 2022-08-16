Come January, the Campbell County Commission will have three new members.
Butch Knutson, Jim Ford and Kelley McCreery were the top three finishers in the Republican primary race for the commission.
Knutson came in first, with 4,685 votes. Ford followed with 4,457 votes, and McCreery came in third with 4,105 votes.
Incumbents Bob Maul and Don Hamm finished in the middle of the pack.
Traci Barkey was the first candidate out, coming in fourth with 3,688 votes. Maul came in sixth, with 3,523 votes, while Hamm’s 2,018 votes garnered him an eighth-place finish.
Knutson was driving back to his ranch Tuesday night when he learned he was the top vote-getter.
“That’s awesome,” he said. “If that many people voted for me, I'm going to do the right thing for all these people.”
For McCreery, he said “it’s a little bit humbling to me” that he received all of this support.
“You always want to win, but when you see how good the competition is, then you don’t know,” he said.
McCreery said he will stick to what he told people on the campaign trail.
“I told them I may not know everything, but what I will do is be truthful,” he said. “I plan on keeping that promise.”
