Election Day
Buy Now

News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

A woman fills out a ballot Aug. 16 as a steady stream of voters filled out ballots at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center during the primary election.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

Five candidates are running for four seats on the Campbell County Cemetery District board of trustees.

The board oversees the cemetery district, which includes Mount Pisgah Cemetery and eight rural cemeteries.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.