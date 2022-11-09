Campbell County voters renewed the Optional 1% Sales Tax for a 15th straight time.
Tuesday night, 7,935 people voted in favor of the tax, compared to 4,305 people who voted against it.
Updated: November 9, 2022 @ 2:24 am
