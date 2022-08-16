Paul Wallem held onto his seat as Campbell County Coroner over his opponent Tracy Amadio, likely ensuring that he will go on to serve another four years in office.
He earned 8,377 total votes, while his challenger Amadio received 1,932 votes. The more than 8,000 votes for Wallem totaled the highest amount of votes cast for a candidate in a contested race this primary.
