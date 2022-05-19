Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening then windy with a few snow showers late. Low 32F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening then windy with a few snow showers late. Low 32F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.