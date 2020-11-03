A rumor circulating on Facebook claims that Campbell County Commissioner Rusty Bell ordered County Clerk Susan Saunders to put up signs at polling places saying Rep. Roy Edwards, who died Monday morning, was no longer on the ballot.
Bell said the claim is completely false and nothing more than a personal attack.
Jeff Raney posted on his personal Facebook page that Bell ordered Saunders to post signs at the polling places saying Edwards is no longer on the ballot for House District 53.
“He did this in a blatant attempt to preempt an election,” Raney wrote about Bell.
Saunders said that when she found out Edwards had passed away, she looked at the state statute to figure out what the process was.
The way she interpreted state statute, she believed she needed to put up a sign letting voters know that Edwards is no longer a candidate. She put up signs at the polling places reading, “due to unforeseen circumstances, Roy Edwards is no longer a candidate for House District 53.”
She received a call from the Secretary of State’s Office telling her to take the signs down, so she had the signs removed.
In his post, Raney wrote that the secretary of state told Saunders to “pull her cranium from her rectum and get those signs down.”
“Shame on Rusty bell fro (sic) this despicable act, shame on Susan Saunders for going along with it,” he wrote. “Both of these callous political animals need to resign immediately.”
After the commissioners meeting ended Tuesday, Saunders and Bell had a conversation in the elections office about the statutory process to fill Edwards’ seat. By the time the two talked, the signs had already been taken down, she said.
“They called us, we took care of it,” she said. “Never did Rusty ever tell me to do something.”
Bell said when he heard about the claim, “I couldn’t even believe it.”
Commissioners cannot just tell an elected official to do whatever they want, he added.
“I don’t get how someone can put something out there that’s totally false and think that’s an OK thing to do,” Bell said.
He said Saunders has worked in elections for 40 years and he has “full faith in her to do what she thinks is right.”
“For one, nobody orders her to do anything,” he said. “She is a very competent clerk, she’s worked more elections than any clerk in Wyoming.”
Bell said Raney doesn’t like him for whatever reason, but he’s unsure why Raney included the county clerk in the “personal attack."
Attempts to contact Mr. Raney were unsuccessful and messages hadn't been returned at the time this story was posted. This story will be updated as more information is available.
