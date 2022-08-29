The filing period for the general election has ended, and 33 people in total have filed. Nearly half of those applicants, or 15, filed for the Campbell County School District board of trustees.
The filing period, which was for special districts, lasted 19 days, opening Aug. 10 and goes through 5 p.m. Monday.
The filings are as follows (new filings in bold):
Campbell County Hospital Board of Trustees (four seats up for election)
- Adrian Gerrits
- Lisa Harry
- Sara Hartsaw
- Mark S. Hoskinson
- Dennis Jack
- Bill Rice
- Alan Stuber
Campbell County School District Board of Trustees (three seats up for election)
- Mary Brunner
- Cruz Samano
- David Foreman
- Mark Gilbertson
- Meldene Goehring
- Timothy Hallinan
- Robert Jordan
- Joe Lawrence
- Jessica Martinez
- Jerry Means
- Sara Painter
- Angela Raber
- Rodger Solomon
- Rollo Williams
- Lira Williamson
Campbell County Cemetery District Board of Trustees (four seats up)
- Erik Bergquist
- Lucas Fralick
- Jim Hastings
- J.D. Jones
- Steven Urman
Campbell County Conservation District (three seats up)
- Rural: B.J. Clark
- Rural: Kent Clark
- Rural: John Daly
- At-large: Kim Kretschman
- At-large: Tex McBride
- Urban: Brandon T. Price
