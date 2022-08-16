The final unofficial results are in from a record-setting 12,428 ballots cast, which includes all 37 precincts as well as all of the absentee and early votes.
2022 Campbell County Primary
Overall Results
Returns: 37 of 37 precincts have been returned to the Campbell County Clerk's Office and counted.
Absentee/Early Precincts: 37 of 37
Ballots cast: 12,428 (12,149 Republicans, 154 Democrats, 125 nonpartisan, 3 blank)
CAMPBELL COUNTY COMMISSION
4-year term/vote for no more than 3 from each party
Traci Barkey: 3,688
Jacob Dalby: 2,356
Jim Ford: 4,457
Doug Griffis: 882
Don Hamm: 2,018
Roy "Butch" Knutson Jr.: 4,685
Robin Kuntz: 3,523
Bob Maul: 2,493
Kelley McCreery: 4,105
Ian Scott: 1,345
County Sheriff
4-year term/vote for 1
Janaia Hyland: 4,755
Scott Matheny: 6,840
County Attorney
Mitch Damsky: 2,981
Nathan Henkes: 7,231
County Coroner
Tracy Amadio: 1,932
Paul Wallem: 8,377
County Clerk of District Court
Richard Beenken: 1,072
Gayle Cooper: 4,166
Pamela Merchen: 4,877
County Clerk
4-year term/vote for 1
Kendra Anderson: 4,948
Cindy Lovelace: 5,870
County Assessor
4-year term/vote for 1
Troy Clements: 9,995
County Treasurer
4-year term/vote for 1
Rachel Knust: 9,866
CITY OF GILLETTE
Mayor
4-year term/vote for 1
Jarik Dudley: 1,345
Shay Lundvall: 3,209
Nathan McLeland: 3,028
CITY COUNCIL
Ward 1
4-year term/vote for 1
Greg Schreurs: 745
James West: 1,204
Ward 1
2-year unexpired term/vote for 1
Ben Decker: 854
Trish Simonson: 1,204
Ward 2
4-year term/vote for 1
Tim Carsrud: 1,167
Mark Junek: 1,169
Ward 3
4-year term/vote for 1
Heidi Gross: 1,397
Shaun Hottell: 418
Ed Sisti: 670
Town of Wright Mayor
4-year term/vote for 1
Ralph Kingan: 240
Crystal O'Bryan: 76
Wright Town Council
4-tear-term/vote for 2
Michael Phipps: 257
Justin Robb: 266
State Senate District 1
4-year term/vote for 1
Ogden Driskill: 2,547
Roger Connett: 2,105
Bill Fortner: 1,735
State Senate District 23
4-year term/vote for 1
Eric Barlow: 3,850
Write-in totals: 812
State House District 3
2-year term/vote for 1
Abby Angelos: 1,719
Rusty Bell: 1,111
State House District 31
2-year term/vote for 1
John Bear: 1,669
State House District 32
2-year term/vote for 1
Ken Clouston: 1,492
Tim Hallinan: 1,078
State House District 52
2-year term/vote for 1
Ronda Boller: 972
Reuben Tarver: 1,337
State House District 53
2-year term/vote for 1
Christopher Knapp: 1,534
U.S. House
2-year term/vote for 1
Robyn M. Belinskey, R: 71
Anthony Bouchard, R: 346
Liz Cheney, R: 1,633
Harriet Hageman, R: 9,164
Denton Knapp, R: 789
Lynnette Greybull, D: 68
Steve Helling, D: 18
Meghan R. Jensen, D: 46
Governor
4-year term/vote for 1
Brent Bien, R: 5,688
Mark Gordon, R: 5,030
James Scott Quick, R: 321
Rex Rammell, R: 651
Theresa A. Livingston, D: 91
Rex Wilde, D: 40
Secretary of State
4-year term/vote for 1
Mark Armstrong, R: 1,065
Chuck Gray, R: 6,283
Tara Nethercott, R: 3,453
State Auditor
4-year term/vote for 1
Kristi Racines, R: 9,617
State Treasurer
4-year term/vote for 1
Bill Gallop, R: 2,823
Curt Meier, R: 6,927
State Superintendent of Public Instruction
4-year term/vote for 1
Megan Degenfelder, R: 3,864
Thomas Kelly, R: 835
Brian Schroeder, R: 4,351
Robert J. White III, R: 285
Jennifer Zerba, R: 884
Sergio A. Maldonado Sr., D: 123
Campbell County Precinct Committeemen and Committeewomen
Republican Committeeman 01-01
Vote for 3
Ben Decker: 187
Tom Murphy: 216
Kelly Peters: 174
Douglas Rigsby: 188
Write-in: 25
Republican Committeewoman 01-01
Vote for 3
Carolyn Waldrop: 255
Jo Petterson: 202
Write-in: 28
Republican Committeeman 01-02
Vote for 1
Write-in: 7
Republican Committeewoman 01-02
Vote for 1
Write-in: 7
Republican Committeeman 01-03
Vote for 1
Bryce Mayo: 102
Write-in: 0
Republican Committeewoman 01-03
Vote for 1
Elin Mayo: 97
Write-in: 0
Republican Committeeman 01-05
Vote for 3
John Howard: 222
Jose Galarza: 173
Chris Shelledy: 216
Write-in: 6
Republican Committeewoman 01-05
Vote for 3
Darcy Acord: 115
Karen Galarza: 73
Susan Howard: 180
Vicki Swenson: 160
Coleen Winterholler: 174
Write-in: 3
Republican Committeeman 01-07
Vote for 3
Gregg Blikre: 285
Zach Pasek 206
Del Shelstad: 192
Write-in: 16
Republican Committeewoman 01-07
Vote for 3
Jackie Blikre: 219
Wanda Lieneman: 135
Claire Pasek: 116
Nichole Shelstad: 122
Charlene Sundquist: 174
Write-in: 5
Republican Committeeman 01-09
Vote for 2
Charles Butler: 259
Nick Jessen: 221
Write-in: 5
Republican Committeewoman 01-09
Vote for 2
Terry Sjolin: 221
Sara Painter: 242
Write-in: 4
Republican Committeeman 01-12
Vote for 2
Griffin Camblin: 113
Darin Edmonds: 171
Ed Rebich: 118
Write-in: 20
Republican Committeewoman 01-12
Vote for 2
Terra Garrison: 116
Alexia Glasscock: 103
Tausha Edmonds: 120
Shirley Nyhus: 58
Write-in: 15
Republican Committeeman 01-14
Vote for 1
Phil Christopherson: 131
Write-in: 2
Republican Committeewoman 01-14
Vote for 1
Lori Christopherson: 94
Paula Wipf: 36
Write-in: 2
Republican Committeeman 01-15
Vote for 3
Bob Hollander: 183
Dave Horning: 195
Scott McKay: 185
Ed Sisti: 195
Chad Trebby: 166
Jerry Tystad: 287
Write-in: 6
Republican Committeewoman 01-15
Vote for 3
Patricia Collins: 211
Jane Gebhart: 216
Heidi Gross: 313
Cara Mittleider: 140
Susan Sisti: 157
Mandy Steward: 102
Write-in: 6
Republican Committeeman 01-16
Vote for 2
Ryan Allen: 231
J.R. Fox: 224
Write-in: 11
Republican Committeewoman 01-16
Vote for 2
Elizabeth Albin: 94
Sarah Edwards: 192
Nachelle McGrath: 227
Write-in: 7
Republican Committeeman 01-17
Vote for 3
Scott Clem: 276
Doug Lesley: 200
James Lundquist: 226
Write-in: 35
Republican Committeewoman 01-17
Vote for 3
Chelsie Clem: 191
Holly Galloway: 205
Georgia Lundquist: 173
Michelle Leiker: 216
Write-in: 12
Republican Committeeman 01-18
Vote for 2
Samuel Dembek: 74
Todd Seders: 91
Lee Shafer: 114
Jeff Wasserburger: 158
Write-in:
Republican Committeewoman 01-18
Vote for 2
Jessica Seders: 120
Donna Shafer: 124
Tracy Wasserburger: 159
Write-in: 4
Republican Committeeman 01-19
Vote for 3
Tim Hallinan: 277
Richard Horning: 151
Cliff Knesel: 132
Michael McReynolds: 58
David Olsen: 185
Kurt Siebenaler: 97
Dean Vomhof: 192
Write-in: 3
Republican Committeewoman 01-19
Vote for 3
Mary Horning: 217
Sue Knesel: 196
Sandra Olsen: 221
Lauren Tryon: 121
Cheryl Vomhof: 203
Write-in: 3
Republican Committeeman 01-20
Vote for 2
Sam Clikeman: 183
David Cox: 144
Nathan Hixson: 122
Write-in: 2
Republican Committeewoman 01-20
Vote for 2
Laura Chapman: 191
Laura Cox: 142
Sasha Davison: 126
Write-in: 1
Republican Committeeman 01-21
Vote for 2
Jarik Dudley: 168
Eric Sundquist: 187
Write-in: 4
Republican Committeewoman 01-21
Vote for 2
Autum Dudley: 182
Patricia Shackelford: 168
Write-in: 3
Republican Committeeman 01-22
Vote for 1
John Bear: 112
Write-in: 6
Republican Committeewoman 01-22
Vote for 1
Sage Bear: 57
Heather Herr: 64
Write-in: 0
Republican Committeeman 01-23
Vote for 3
Troy Clements: 254
Jerry Cotton: 153
Clark Fairbanks: 124
George Hixson: 103
Mark Junek: 210
Russell Kliche: 86
Write-in: 4
Republican Committeewoman 01-23
Vote for 3
Tracey Archer: 158
Darla Cotton: 189
Priscilla Hixson: 96
Toni Hladky: 195
Patricia Junek: 189
Rebecca Schurman: 107
Write-in: 4
Republican Committeeman 01-24
Vote for 2
Bill Brown: 161
Randy Okray: 142
Write-in: 5
Republican Committeewoman 01-24
Vote for 2
Angie Okray: 210
Write-in: 11
Republican Committeeman 01-25
Vote for 3
Ken Barkey: 287
George Dunlap: 213
Darren Lynde: 320
Troy McKeown: 226
Write-in: 3
Republican Committeeman 01-25
Vote for 3
Traci Barkey: 320
Rhona Crone: 177
Dawn Dunlap: 194
Gail Lofing: 184
Write-in: 3
Republican Committeeman 01-26
Vote for 1
Ian Scott: 154
Write-in: 1
Republican Committeewoman 01-26
Vote for 1
Write-in: 11
Republican Committeeman 01-27
Vote for 3
Earl Collier: 221
Chris Fare: 230
Shawn Sullivan: 230
Ernest West: 232
Write-in: 4
Republican Committeewoman 01-27
Vote for 3
Kimberly Baldwin: 146
Chelsie Collier: 190
Lisa Harry: 167
Gail Heath: 104
Karyl Meyer: 151
Rebecca Painter West: 189
Write-in: 1
Republican Committeeman 2-1
Vote for 1
Jacob Dalby: 84
Bob Maul: 106
Write-in: 1
Republican Committeewoman 2-1
Vote for 1
Kimberly Dalby: 80
Laura Maul: 106
Write-in: 1
Republican Committeeman 3-1
Vote for 3
Rusty Bell: 295
Shaun Gee: 160
John Haivala: 196
Joshua Smithen: 139
Miles Williams: 216
Write-in: 47
Republican Committeewoman 3-1
Vote for 3
Toni Bell: 254
Alison Ochs Gee: 243
Nita Rieniets: 252
Nicki Haivala: 240
Write-in: 33
Republican Committeeman 4-1
Vote for 3
Matt Avery: 296
Darron Boltin: 161
Paul Brunner: 223
Walt Flansburg: 133
Joe Kissack: 415
Write-in: 6
Republican Committeewoman 4-1
Vote for 3
Diann Avery: 261
Kelley Boltin: 155
Mary Brunner: 168
Amity Kissack: 341
Trena Sisson: 140
Cynthia Treadwell: 148
Write-in: 1
Republican Committeeman 6-1
Vote for 2
BJ Clark: 128
John Boller: 106
Jason McJilton: 66
Derrik Mitchell: 118
Write-in: 0
Republican Committeewoman 6-1
Vote for 2
Ronda Boller: 123
Angie Clark: 157
Michelle Mitchell: 125
Write-in: 0
Republican Committeeman 7-1
Vote for 1
Doug Camblin: 32
Hesston Krause: 92
Write-in: 0
Republican Committeewoman 7-1
Vote for 1
Charlene Camblin: 32
Linzee Krause: 92
Write-in: 0
Republican Committeeman 8-1
Vote for 1
Shawn Acord: 33
Justin Mader: 70
Write-in: 0
Republican Committeewoman 8-1
Vote for 1
Acacia Acord: 28
Janet Mader: 73
Write-in:
Republican Committeeman 9-1
Vote for 1
Jim Ford: 27
Write-in: 0
Republican Committeewoman 9-1
Vote for 1
Michele Janota: 22
Write-in: 0
Republican Committeeman 13-1
Vote for 1
Eric Barlow: 77
Robert Jordan: 75
Write-in: 3
Republican Committeewoman 13-1
Vote for 1
Kelly Barlow: 74
Sue Cosgrove: 26
Rita Jordan: 51
Write-in: 0
Republican Committeeman 14-1
Vote for 2
Ralph Kingan: 228
Doug Schrader: 259
Write-in: 9
Republican Committeewoman 14-1
Vote for 2
Connie Bulkley: 122
Jean Kingan: 165
Anne Ziegenhorn: 204
Write-in: 2
Republican Committeeman 14-2
Vote for 1
Bill Sims: 208
Write-in: 1
Republican Committeewoman 14-2
Vote for 1
Kelley Sims: 208
Write-in: 3
Republican Committeeman 18-1
Vote for 1
Steve Bricker: 196
Michael Elmore: 186
Write-in: 3
Republican Committeewoman 18-1
Vote for 1
Linda Bricker: 246
Write-in: 12
Republican Committeeman 19-1
Vote for 1
Shawn Kistler: 165
Write-in: 3
Republican Committeewoman 19-1
Vote for 1
Stacy Kistler: 167
Write-in: 1
Republican Committeeman 22-1
Vote for 2
Gregory Bennick: 172
Ken Ford: 193
John Martin: 110
Write-in: 8
Republican Committeewoman 22-1
Vote for 2
Maureen Costello: 90
Kenda Ford: 164
Sherry Martin: 83
Brenda Schladweiler: 82
Starlitt Schmitz: 80
Write-in: 1
Republican Committeeman 23-1
Vote for 3
Garry Becker: 231
Chad Beeman: 126
Paul Hladky: 241
Matthew Vercimak: 202
Ryan Walker: 218
Write-in: 3
Republican Committeewoman 23-1
Vote for 3
Amy Vercimak: 303
Andrea Hladky: 272
Jessica Walker: 291
Write-in: 21
Republican Committeewoman 24-1
Vote for 1
Dean Smith: 46
Write-in: 1
Republican Committeewoman 24-1
Vote for 1
Laura Lee Ann Smith: 45
Write-in: 1
Republican Committeeman 26-01
Vote for 1
Steve Dutton: 66
Write-in: 2
Republican Committeewoman 26-01
Vote for 1
Rachel Dutton: 65
Write-in: 2
