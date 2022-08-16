The final unofficial results are in from a record-setting 12,428 ballots cast, which includes all 37 precincts as well as all of the absentee and early votes.

2022 Campbell County Primary

Overall Results

Returns: 37 of 37 precincts have been returned to the Campbell County Clerk's Office and counted.

Absentee/Early Precincts: 37 of 37

Ballots cast: 12,428 (12,149 Republicans, 154 Democrats, 125 nonpartisan, 3 blank)

CAMPBELL COUNTY COMMISSION

4-year term/vote for no more than 3 from each party

Traci Barkey: 3,688

Jacob Dalby: 2,356

Jim Ford: 4,457

Doug Griffis: 882

Don Hamm: 2,018

Roy "Butch" Knutson Jr.: 4,685

Robin Kuntz: 3,523

Bob Maul: 2,493

Kelley McCreery: 4,105

Ian Scott: 1,345

County Sheriff

4-year term/vote for 1

Janaia Hyland: 4,755

Scott Matheny: 6,840

County Attorney

Mitch Damsky: 2,981

Nathan Henkes: 7,231

County Coroner

Tracy Amadio: 1,932

Paul Wallem: 8,377

County Clerk of District Court

Richard Beenken: 1,072

Gayle Cooper: 4,166

Pamela Merchen: 4,877

County Clerk

4-year term/vote for 1

Kendra Anderson: 4,948

Cindy Lovelace: 5,870

County Assessor

4-year term/vote for 1

Troy Clements: 9,995

County Treasurer

4-year term/vote for 1

Rachel Knust: 9,866

CITY OF GILLETTE

Mayor

4-year term/vote for 1

Jarik Dudley: 1,345

Shay Lundvall: 3,209

Nathan McLeland: 3,028

CITY COUNCIL

Ward 1

4-year term/vote for 1

Greg Schreurs: 745

James West: 1,204

Ward 1

2-year unexpired term/vote for 1

Ben Decker: 854

Trish Simonson: 1,204

Ward 2

4-year term/vote for 1

Tim Carsrud: 1,167

Mark Junek: 1,169

Ward 3

4-year term/vote for 1

Heidi Gross: 1,397

Shaun Hottell: 418

Ed Sisti: 670

Town of Wright Mayor

4-year term/vote for 1

Ralph Kingan: 240

Crystal O'Bryan: 76

Wright Town Council

4-tear-term/vote for 2

Michael Phipps: 257

Justin Robb: 266

State Senate District 1

4-year term/vote for 1

Ogden Driskill: 2,547

Roger Connett: 2,105

Bill Fortner: 1,735

State Senate District 23

4-year term/vote for 1

Eric Barlow: 3,850

Write-in totals: 812

State House District 3

2-year term/vote for 1

Abby Angelos: 1,719

Rusty Bell: 1,111

State House District 31

2-year term/vote for 1

John Bear: 1,669

State House District 32

2-year term/vote for 1

Ken Clouston: 1,492

Tim Hallinan: 1,078

State House District 52

2-year term/vote for 1

Ronda Boller: 972

Reuben Tarver: 1,337

State House District 53

2-year term/vote for 1

Christopher Knapp: 1,534

U.S. House

2-year term/vote for 1

Robyn M. Belinskey, R: 71

Anthony Bouchard, R: 346

Liz Cheney, R: 1,633

Harriet Hageman, R: 9,164

Denton Knapp, R: 789

Lynnette Greybull, D: 68

Steve Helling, D: 18

Meghan R. Jensen, D: 46

Governor

4-year term/vote for 1

Brent Bien, R: 5,688

Mark Gordon, R: 5,030

James Scott Quick, R: 321

Rex Rammell, R: 651

Theresa A. Livingston, D: 91

Rex Wilde, D: 40

Secretary of State

4-year term/vote for 1

Mark Armstrong, R: 1,065

Chuck Gray, R: 6,283

Tara Nethercott, R: 3,453

State Auditor

4-year term/vote for 1

Kristi Racines, R: 9,617

State Treasurer

4-year term/vote for 1

Bill Gallop, R: 2,823

Curt Meier, R: 6,927

State Superintendent of Public Instruction

4-year term/vote for 1

Megan Degenfelder, R: 3,864

Thomas Kelly, R: 835

Brian Schroeder, R: 4,351

Robert J. White III, R: 285

Jennifer Zerba, R: 884

Sergio A. Maldonado Sr., D: 123

Campbell County Precinct Committeemen and Committeewomen

Republican Committeeman 01-01

Vote for 3

Ben Decker: 187

Tom Murphy: 216

Kelly Peters: 174

Douglas Rigsby: 188

Write-in: 25

Republican Committeewoman 01-01

Vote for 3

Carolyn Waldrop: 255

Jo Petterson: 202

Write-in: 28

Republican Committeeman 01-02

Vote for 1

Write-in: 7

Republican Committeewoman 01-02

Vote for 1

Write-in: 7

Republican Committeeman 01-03

Vote for 1

Bryce Mayo: 102

Write-in: 0

Republican Committeewoman 01-03

Vote for 1

Elin Mayo: 97

Write-in: 0

Republican Committeeman 01-05

Vote for 3

John Howard: 222

Jose Galarza: 173

Chris Shelledy: 216

Write-in: 6

Republican Committeewoman 01-05

Vote for 3

Darcy Acord: 115

Karen Galarza: 73

Susan Howard: 180

Vicki Swenson: 160

Coleen Winterholler: 174

Write-in: 3

Republican Committeeman 01-07

Vote for 3

Gregg Blikre: 285

Zach Pasek 206

Del Shelstad: 192

Write-in: 16

Republican Committeewoman 01-07

Vote for 3

Jackie Blikre: 219

Wanda Lieneman: 135

Claire Pasek: 116

Nichole Shelstad: 122

Charlene Sundquist: 174

Write-in: 5

Republican Committeeman 01-09

Vote for 2

Charles Butler: 259

Nick Jessen: 221

Write-in: 5

Republican Committeewoman 01-09

Vote for 2

Terry Sjolin: 221

Sara Painter: 242

Write-in: 4

Republican Committeeman 01-12

Vote for 2

Griffin Camblin: 113

Darin Edmonds: 171

Ed Rebich: 118

Write-in: 20

Republican Committeewoman 01-12

Vote for 2

Terra Garrison: 116

Alexia Glasscock: 103

Tausha Edmonds: 120

Shirley Nyhus: 58

Write-in: 15

Republican Committeeman 01-14

Vote for 1

Phil Christopherson: 131

Write-in: 2

Republican Committeewoman 01-14

Vote for 1

Lori Christopherson: 94

Paula Wipf: 36

Write-in: 2

Republican Committeeman 01-15

Vote for 3

Bob Hollander: 183

Dave Horning: 195

Scott McKay: 185

Ed Sisti: 195

Chad Trebby: 166

Jerry Tystad: 287

Write-in: 6

Republican Committeewoman 01-15

Vote for 3

Patricia Collins: 211

Jane Gebhart: 216

Heidi Gross: 313

Cara Mittleider: 140

Susan Sisti: 157

Mandy Steward: 102

Write-in: 6

Republican Committeeman 01-16

Vote for 2

Ryan Allen: 231

J.R. Fox: 224

Write-in: 11

Republican Committeewoman 01-16

Vote for 2

Elizabeth Albin: 94

Sarah Edwards: 192

Nachelle McGrath: 227

Write-in: 7

Republican Committeeman 01-17

Vote for 3

Scott Clem: 276

Doug Lesley: 200

James Lundquist: 226

Write-in: 35

Republican Committeewoman 01-17

Vote for 3

Chelsie Clem: 191

Holly Galloway: 205

Georgia Lundquist: 173

Michelle Leiker: 216

Write-in: 12

Republican Committeeman 01-18

Vote for 2

Samuel Dembek: 74

Todd Seders: 91

Lee Shafer: 114

Jeff Wasserburger: 158

Write-in:

Republican Committeewoman 01-18

Vote for 2

Jessica Seders: 120

Donna Shafer: 124

Tracy Wasserburger: 159

Write-in: 4

Republican Committeeman 01-19

Vote for 3

Tim Hallinan: 277

Richard Horning: 151

Cliff Knesel: 132

Michael McReynolds: 58

David Olsen: 185

Kurt Siebenaler: 97

Dean Vomhof: 192

Write-in: 3

Republican Committeewoman 01-19

Vote for 3

Mary Horning: 217

Sue Knesel: 196

Sandra Olsen: 221

Lauren Tryon: 121

Cheryl Vomhof: 203

Write-in: 3

Republican Committeeman 01-20

Vote for 2

Sam Clikeman: 183

David Cox: 144

Nathan Hixson: 122

Write-in: 2

Republican Committeewoman 01-20

Vote for 2

Laura Chapman: 191

Laura Cox: 142

Sasha Davison: 126

Write-in: 1

Republican Committeeman 01-21

Vote for 2

Jarik Dudley: 168

Eric Sundquist: 187

Write-in: 4

Republican Committeewoman 01-21

Vote for 2

Autum Dudley: 182

Patricia Shackelford: 168

Write-in: 3

Republican Committeeman 01-22

Vote for 1

John Bear: 112

Write-in: 6

Republican Committeewoman 01-22

Vote for 1

Sage Bear: 57

Heather Herr: 64

Write-in: 0

Republican Committeeman 01-23

Vote for 3

Troy Clements: 254

Jerry Cotton: 153

Clark Fairbanks: 124

George Hixson: 103

Mark Junek: 210

Russell Kliche: 86

Write-in: 4

Republican Committeewoman 01-23

Vote for 3

Tracey Archer: 158

Darla Cotton: 189

Priscilla Hixson: 96

Toni Hladky: 195

Patricia Junek: 189

Rebecca Schurman: 107

Write-in: 4

Republican Committeeman 01-24

Vote for 2

Bill Brown: 161

Randy Okray: 142

Write-in: 5

Republican Committeewoman 01-24

Vote for 2

Angie Okray: 210

Write-in: 11

Republican Committeeman 01-25

Vote for 3

Ken Barkey: 287

George Dunlap: 213

Darren Lynde: 320

Troy McKeown: 226

Write-in: 3

Republican Committeeman 01-25

Vote for 3

Traci Barkey: 320

Rhona Crone: 177

Dawn Dunlap: 194

Gail Lofing: 184

Write-in: 3

Republican Committeeman 01-26

Vote for 1

Ian Scott: 154

Write-in: 1

Republican Committeewoman 01-26

Vote for 1

Write-in: 11

Republican Committeeman 01-27

Vote for 3

Earl Collier: 221

Chris Fare: 230

Shawn Sullivan: 230

Ernest West: 232

Write-in: 4

Republican Committeewoman 01-27

Vote for 3

Kimberly Baldwin: 146

Chelsie Collier: 190

Lisa Harry: 167

Gail Heath: 104

Karyl Meyer: 151

Rebecca Painter West: 189

Write-in: 1

Republican Committeeman 2-1

Vote for 1

Jacob Dalby: 84

Bob Maul: 106

Write-in: 1

Republican Committeewoman 2-1

Vote for 1

Kimberly Dalby: 80

Laura Maul: 106

Write-in: 1

Republican Committeeman 3-1

Vote for 3

Rusty Bell: 295

Shaun Gee: 160

John Haivala: 196

Joshua Smithen: 139

Miles Williams: 216

Write-in: 47

Republican Committeewoman 3-1

Vote for 3

Toni Bell: 254

Alison Ochs Gee: 243

Nita Rieniets: 252

Nicki Haivala: 240

Write-in: 33

Republican Committeeman 4-1

Vote for 3

Matt Avery: 296

Darron Boltin: 161

Paul Brunner: 223

Walt Flansburg: 133

Joe Kissack: 415

Write-in: 6

Republican Committeewoman 4-1

Vote for 3

Diann Avery: 261

Kelley Boltin: 155

Mary Brunner: 168

Amity Kissack: 341

Trena Sisson: 140

Cynthia Treadwell: 148

Write-in: 1

Republican Committeeman 6-1

Vote for 2

BJ Clark: 128

John Boller: 106

Jason McJilton: 66

Derrik Mitchell: 118

Write-in: 0

Republican Committeewoman 6-1

Vote for 2

Ronda Boller: 123

Angie Clark: 157

Michelle Mitchell: 125

Write-in: 0

Republican Committeeman 7-1

Vote for 1

Doug Camblin: 32

Hesston Krause: 92

Write-in: 0

Republican Committeewoman 7-1

Vote for 1

Charlene Camblin: 32

Linzee Krause: 92

Write-in: 0

Republican Committeeman 8-1

Vote for 1

Shawn Acord: 33

Justin Mader: 70

Write-in: 0

Republican Committeewoman 8-1

Vote for 1

Acacia Acord: 28

Janet Mader: 73

Write-in:

Republican Committeeman 9-1

Vote for 1

Jim Ford: 27

Write-in: 0

Republican Committeewoman 9-1

Vote for 1

Michele Janota: 22

Write-in: 0

Republican Committeeman 13-1

Vote for 1

Eric Barlow: 77

Robert Jordan: 75

Write-in: 3

Republican Committeewoman 13-1

Vote for 1

Kelly Barlow: 74

Sue Cosgrove: 26

Rita Jordan: 51

Write-in: 0

Republican Committeeman 14-1

Vote for 2

Ralph Kingan: 228

Doug Schrader: 259

Write-in: 9

Republican Committeewoman 14-1

Vote for 2

Connie Bulkley: 122

Jean Kingan: 165

Anne Ziegenhorn: 204

Write-in: 2

Republican Committeeman 14-2

Vote for 1

Bill Sims: 208

Write-in: 1

Republican Committeewoman 14-2

Vote for 1

Kelley Sims: 208

Write-in: 3

Republican Committeeman 18-1

Vote for 1

Steve Bricker: 196

Michael Elmore: 186

Write-in: 3

Republican Committeewoman 18-1

Vote for 1

Linda Bricker: 246

Write-in: 12

Republican Committeeman 19-1

Vote for 1

Shawn Kistler: 165

Write-in: 3

Republican Committeewoman 19-1

Vote for 1

Stacy Kistler: 167

Write-in: 1

Republican Committeeman 22-1

Vote for 2

Gregory Bennick: 172

Ken Ford: 193

John Martin: 110

Write-in: 8

Republican Committeewoman 22-1

Vote for 2

Maureen Costello: 90

Kenda Ford: 164

Sherry Martin: 83

Brenda Schladweiler: 82

Starlitt Schmitz: 80

Write-in: 1

Republican Committeeman 23-1

Vote for 3

Garry Becker: 231

Chad Beeman: 126

Paul Hladky: 241

Matthew Vercimak: 202

Ryan Walker: 218

Write-in: 3

Republican Committeewoman 23-1

Vote for 3

Amy Vercimak: 303

Andrea Hladky: 272

Jessica Walker: 291

Write-in: 21

Republican Committeewoman 24-1

Vote for 1

Dean Smith: 46

Write-in: 1

Republican Committeewoman 24-1

Vote for 1

Laura Lee Ann Smith: 45

Write-in: 1

Republican Committeeman 26-01

Vote for 1

Steve Dutton: 66

Write-in: 2

Republican Committeewoman 26-01

Vote for 1

Rachel Dutton: 65

Write-in: 2

