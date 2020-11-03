2020 General Election
Nov. 3, 2020
Editor’s note: Results and returns are unofficial until the canvassing board meets to verify the election.
---------------------------------------------
Precincts counted (of 37): 37
Registered voters (before Election Day): 18,449
Ballots cast: 19,733
Voter turnout: 106.96%
---------------------------------------------
NATIONAL RACES
U.S. President
37 of 37 precincts
Donald J. Trump/Michael Pence, Republican: 16,973, 86.76%
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala Harris, Democrat: 1,935, 9.89%
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen, Libertarian: 434, 2.22%
Brock Pierce/Karla Ballard, Independent: 120, 0.61%
Write-in: 102, 0.52%
U.S. Senate
37 of 37 precincts
Cynthia M. Lummis, R: 16,958, 89.19%
Merav Ben David, D: 1,938, 10.19%
Write-in: 117
U.S. House
37 of 37 precincts
Liz Cheney, R: 15,730, 83%
Lynnette Grey Bull, D: 1,713, 9.04%
Jeff Haggit, Constitution: 694
Richard Burbaker, L: 735
Write-in: 80
STATE RACES
14 of 15 precincts
Senate District 24
15 of 15 precincts
Troy D. McKeown, R: 6,820
Write-in: 351
House District 3
6 of 6 precincts
Eric Barlow, R: 2,832
Write-in: 78
House District 31
7 of 7 precincts
John Bear, R: 3,866
Write-in: 103
House District 32
9 of 9 precincts
Timothy Hallinan, R: 3,979
Lynne Huskinson, D: 632
Write-in: 20
House District 52
9 of 9 precincts
Bill Fortner, R: 3,368
Write-in: 92
House District 53
6 of 6 precincts
Roy Edwards, R (deceased): 2,302
Write-in: 117
Amendment A
This amendment will remove the constitutionally specified limit of the amount of debt a municipality can create for sewer projects and would allow the Legislature to prescribe by law the debt limit of municipal sewer projects.
37 of 37 precincts
For: 7,309
Against: 10,027
LOCAL RACES AND ISSUES
Ballot Proposition No. 1
Shall Campbell County impose a four percent (4%) lodging excise tax as set forth in Wyoming statute 39-15-203(a)(ii), within Campbell County, Wyoming, on lodging services, which means the provision of sleeping accommodations to transient guests which shall include the providing of sites for the placement of tents, campers, trailers, mobile homes or other mobile sleeping accommodations for transient guests?
37 of 37 precincts
For: 9,343
Against: 9,104
Campbell County Commission
4-year term/vote for 2
37 of 37 precincts
Colleen Faber, R: 11,506
Del Shelstad, R: 12,411
Wes Johnson, D: 4,522
Write-in: 337
Campbell County School District trustee
4-year term/vote for 4
37 of 37 precincts
Susan Patricia Bennett: 5,777
Ken. L. Clouston: 8,377
Lisa Durgin: 7,921
Heidi J. Gross: 6,785
Heidi L. Herrmann: 4,385
Anne Ochs: 7,202
Larry D. Steiger: 7,262
Write-in: 345
Campbell County Hospital District
4-year term/vote for 3
37 of 37 precincts
Randal Hite: 9,471
Kristina Leslie: 10,010
Tom Murphy: 10,128
Write-in: 437
Campbell County Cemetery District
4-year term/vote for 3
37 of 37 precincts
Arlene Bryant: 8,094
Tommie M. Butler: 8,350
J.D. Jones: 7,723
Dean Vomhof: 8,527
Write-in: 211
Campbell County Conservation District — rural
4-year term/vote for 2
37 of 37 precincts
Jeffey M. Boardman: 6,989
B.J. Clark: 6,451
Richard J. Hauber: 9,204
Write-in: 198
Campbell County Conservation District — at-large
2-year unexpired term/vote for 1
37 of 37 precincts
Keith Eisenbraun: 14,414
Write-in: 188
Gillette City Council Ward 1
4-year term/vote for 1
7 of 7 precincts
Bruce Brown: 1,452
Eric Hanson: 1,646
Write-in: 37
Gillette City Council Ward 2
4-year term/vote for 1
7 of 7 precincts
Mark Junek: 1,771
Billy Montgomery: 2,051
Write-in: 50
Gillette City Council Ward 3
4-year term/vote for 1
7 of 7 precincts
Laura Chapman: 1,370
Shay Lundvall: 2,987
Write-in: 25
Gillette City Council Ward 3
2-year term/vote for 1
7 of 7 precincts
Nathan McLeland: 2,196
Bob Vomhof: 2,046
Write-in: 30
Town of Wright councilperson at-large
4-year term/vote for 2
1 of 1 precinct
Joel Morgan: 425
Doug Schrader: 397
Anne Ziegenhorn: 141
Write-in: 9
Judicial retentions
Justice of the Supreme Court
8-year term/vote yes or no
37 of 37 precincts
Lynne Boomgarden: Yes 13,084; No 3,576
Kari Jo Gray: Yes 13,085; No 3,546
District Court of the 6th Judicial district
6-year term/vote yes or no
37 of 37 precincts
Thomas W. Rumpke: Yes 12,944; No 4,018
John R. Perry: Yes 13,147; No 4,161
Circuit Court of the 6th Judicial district
4-year-term/vote yes or no
37 of 37 precincts
Wendy M. Bartlett: Yes 13,082; No 3,811
Matthew F.G. Castano: Yes 13,039; No 3,556
