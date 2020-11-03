110320-ele-voting1.jpg
Matt Verhelst gets some help voting from his son, Greyson, 6, at the polls at the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Greyson said he voted for Chips Ahoy during a school election today, but, unfortunately, Oreos won. "It's ok," he said. "I like both of them." News Record Photo/Ashley Detrick

2020 General Election

Nov. 3, 2020

Editor’s note: Results and returns are unofficial until the canvassing board meets to verify the election. 

---------------------------------------------

Precincts counted (of 37): 37

Registered voters (before Election Day): 18,449

Ballots cast: 19,733

Voter turnout: 106.96%

---------------------------------------------

NATIONAL RACES

U.S. President

37 of 37 precincts

Donald J. Trump/Michael Pence, Republican: 16,973, 86.76%

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala Harris, Democrat: 1,935, 9.89%

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen, Libertarian: 434, 2.22%

Brock Pierce/Karla Ballard, Independent: 120, 0.61%

Write-in: 102, 0.52%

U.S. Senate

37 of 37 precincts

Cynthia M. Lummis, R: 16,958, 89.19%

Merav Ben David, D: 1,938, 10.19%

Write-in: 117

U.S. House

37 of 37 precincts

Liz Cheney, R: 15,730, 83%

Lynnette Grey Bull, D: 1,713, 9.04%

Jeff Haggit, Constitution: 694

Richard Burbaker, L: 735

Write-in: 80

STATE RACES

14 of 15 precincts

Senate District 24

15 of 15 precincts

Troy D. McKeown, R: 6,820

Write-in: 351

House District 3

6 of 6 precincts

Eric Barlow, R: 2,832

Write-in: 78

House District 31

7 of 7 precincts

John Bear, R: 3,866

Write-in: 103

House District 32

9 of 9 precincts

Timothy Hallinan, R: 3,979

Lynne Huskinson, D: 632

Write-in: 20

House District 52

9 of 9 precincts

Bill Fortner, R: 3,368

Write-in: 92

House District 53

6 of 6 precincts

Roy Edwards, R (deceased): 2,302

Write-in: 117

Amendment A

This amendment will remove the constitutionally specified limit of the amount of debt a municipality can create for sewer projects and would allow the Legislature to prescribe by law the debt limit of municipal sewer projects.

37 of 37 precincts

For: 7,309

Against: 10,027

LOCAL RACES AND ISSUES

Ballot Proposition No. 1

Shall Campbell County impose a four percent (4%) lodging excise tax as set forth in Wyoming statute 39-15-203(a)(ii), within Campbell County, Wyoming, on lodging services, which means the provision of sleeping accommodations to transient guests which shall include the providing of sites for the placement of tents, campers, trailers, mobile homes or other mobile sleeping accommodations for transient guests?

37 of 37 precincts

For: 9,343

Against: 9,104

Campbell County Commission

4-year term/vote for 2

37 of 37 precincts

Colleen Faber, R: 11,506

Del Shelstad, R: 12,411

Wes Johnson, D: 4,522

Write-in: 337

Campbell County School District trustee

4-year term/vote for 4

37 of 37 precincts

Susan Patricia Bennett: 5,777

Ken. L. Clouston: 8,377

Lisa Durgin: 7,921

Heidi J. Gross: 6,785

Heidi L. Herrmann: 4,385

Anne Ochs: 7,202

Larry D. Steiger: 7,262

Write-in: 345

Campbell County Hospital District

4-year term/vote for 3

37 of 37 precincts

Randal Hite: 9,471

Kristina Leslie: 10,010

Tom Murphy: 10,128

Write-in: 437

Campbell County Cemetery District

4-year term/vote for 3

37 of 37 precincts

Arlene Bryant: 8,094

Tommie M. Butler: 8,350

J.D. Jones: 7,723

Dean Vomhof: 8,527

Write-in: 211

Campbell County Conservation District — rural

4-year term/vote for 2

37 of 37 precincts

Jeffey M. Boardman: 6,989

B.J. Clark: 6,451

Richard J. Hauber: 9,204

Write-in: 198

Campbell County Conservation District — at-large

2-year unexpired term/vote for 1

37 of 37 precincts

Keith Eisenbraun: 14,414

Write-in: 188

Gillette City Council Ward 1

4-year term/vote for 1

7 of 7 precincts

Bruce Brown: 1,452

Eric Hanson: 1,646

Write-in: 37

Gillette City Council Ward 2

4-year term/vote for 1

7 of 7 precincts

Mark Junek: 1,771

Billy Montgomery: 2,051

Write-in: 50

Gillette City Council Ward 3

4-year term/vote for 1

7 of 7 precincts

Laura Chapman: 1,370

Shay Lundvall: 2,987

Write-in: 25

Gillette City Council Ward 3

2-year term/vote for 1

7 of 7 precincts

Nathan McLeland: 2,196

Bob Vomhof: 2,046

Write-in: 30

Town of Wright councilperson at-large

4-year term/vote for 2

1 of 1 precinct

Joel Morgan: 425

Doug Schrader: 397

Anne Ziegenhorn: 141

Write-in: 9

Judicial retentions

Justice of the Supreme Court

8-year term/vote yes or no

37 of 37 precincts

Lynne Boomgarden: Yes 13,084; No 3,576

Kari Jo Gray: Yes 13,085; No 3,546

District Court of the 6th Judicial district

6-year term/vote yes or no

37 of 37 precincts

Thomas W. Rumpke: Yes 12,944; No 4,018

John R. Perry: Yes 13,147; No 4,161

Circuit Court of the 6th Judicial district

4-year-term/vote yes or no

37 of 37 precincts

Wendy M. Bartlett: Yes 13,082; No 3,811

Matthew F.G. Castano: Yes 13,039; No 3,556

