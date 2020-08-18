The two incumbents on the Campbell County Commission will be moving on to the general election.
Commissioners Del Shelstad and Colleen Faber were the top two vote-getters in the Republican race for county commission in Tuesday’s primary. Shelstad received 4,735 votes, while Faber got 3,690.
John Wayne came in third with 2,136 votes. Dana Miller Eiland and Ronda Boller followed with 2,063 and 2,000 votes, respectively. Joel Marquiss was sixth with 963 votes.
These vote totals are unofficial until the local canvassing board certifies them later this week.
Although Shelstad and Faber are both incumbents, this is their first time being elected to the commission. They were appointed to the board to fill vacancies — Shelstad in December 2018 and Faber in February of this year.
In November, they will face off against Wes Johnson, the lone Democrat in the race.
Shelstad said he expected to do well in the primary.
“I just had a real peace about it,” he said. “I felt this was God’s plan for my life.”
In his year and a half on the commission, Shelstad has developed a reputation for saying what’s on his mind.
“I think this is what people in the county want. I’m their mouthpiece,” he said. “They want me to be outspoken.”
The voters made their voices heard, and Shelstad wants them to know that he’s listening.
“This is huge for the residents of Campbell County,” he said. “They deserve to know they’re not being ignored.”
Faber said she felt positive going into Tuesday’s election, and she’s honored to “represent the people of the county.”
Having only served on the board for six and a half months, Faber said she felt like she’s just getting started.
“I’m really excited to get to continue on,” she said.
Faber said she campaigned on “freedom, family, future,” and that struck a chord with voters.
“In Campbell County, family is always important. Campbell County is like a huge family,” she said. “That resonates with people. We want to take care of each other.”
Miller Eiland, who came in fourth, said she doesn’t know if she’ll give the commission another try in the future.
“I guess I need to take a step back and evaluate what is worth my time,” she said.
She added that Tuesday’s results “speak to the direction that we’re going to head in, for sure. I guess I would say our community’s going in a whole new direction."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.