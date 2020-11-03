By a slim margin, Wyomingites have voted to amend the state Constitution.
Campbell County voted overwhelmingly against Amendment A, a measure that would provide more financial freedom for municipalities when it comes to debt loads on sewer projects.
A total of 17,336 votes were cast on the issue in the county with 10,027, or 57.84%, against the measure and 7,309, or 42.16%, in favor of the amendment.
Without a change, the constitution limits the amount of debt to 4% of a municipality’s assessed valuation.
Amendment A proposed to remove the limit on debt municipalities can carry on sewer projects and replace the limitation with authorization for the Legislature to prescribe by law the debt limit.
Statewide, the amendment passed by slightly more than 5,500 votes, excluding the vote totals from Sweetwater County, which haven’t been reported yet. More than 119,000 people voted for the amendment while nearly 113,500 voted against it.
According to Ballotpedia, a nonprofit website that is a digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, the Wyoming Legislature has referred 26 constitutional amendments to the ballot between 1996 and 2018. Of those, 18 have been approved and eight rejected.
