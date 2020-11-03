The Campbell County Cemetery District will welcome a new trustee after Tuesday’s election, and an incumbent was voted out.
Newcomer Dean Vomhof received the most votes in the four-person race, with 8,527 votes, or 25.91%.
Incumbents Tom Butler and Arlene Bryant were reelected with 8,350 and 8,094 votes, respectively.
Incumbent J.D. Jones came in last with 7,723 votes. Jones was first elected to the board in 2012 and was re-elected in 2016.
