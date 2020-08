Local lawmaker insulted by PAC's ad

The Frontier Conservatives PAC’s ad has drawn the ire of at least one legislator.

Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, wrote that he was insulted to learn he was not endorsed in the ad, which said it endorsed candidates “solely as a result of their commitment to a return to civil discussion and fair operation of government.”

“As a Republican office holder I find this charge to be an insult to the conservative leadership that has supported a slate of Republican candidates that occupy every office in Campbell County state and local,” he wrote. “In fact, I find the charge of incivility to be a sham.”

He said he doesn’t know what he did to not get their endorsement, but he doesn’t believe it was based on incivility.

He called this “a power play” by the Frontier Conservatives and added that it is not a conservative effort, pointing out that the ad also did not endorse Rep. Roy Edwards, R-Gillette.

“We are the most conservative members of the delegation,” Hallinan wrote.

His name is included in Jeff Raney’s “Actual Conservative Voter Guide” as a write-in candidate for his precinct. Hallinan wrote that he hopes he keeps his seat as precinct committeeman “so I can keep an eye on what happens if these folks take charge.”