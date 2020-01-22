The Campbell County Master Gardeners program is accepting application for its 2020 training.
At least 36 hours of training start next month and continues through April, not including a make-up day if needed.
Those who would like to become Master Gardeners will receive instruction in horticulture from the University of Wyoming Extension educators in the areas of botany, soil, entomology, plant pathology, trees and shrubs, flowers, fruit and vegetables.
Once finished with training, Master Gardeners are asked to donate 40 hours of service to the community within two years by helping with educational events and activities.
The fee for the training is $125 and it must be paid before the first class from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in the Cottonwood Room of the George Amos Memorial Building near the courthouse on Gillette Avenue.
For more information, contact Meredith Hoggatt, horticulture program coordinator of the UW Campbell County Extension Office, at 307-682-7281 or mph10@ccgov.net.
The first class session will be an introduction and then a lesson on botany. The remaining schedule includes:
- Feb. 13: 5:30-8:30 p.m., soils
- Feb. 27: 5:30-8:30 p.m., interior plants and propagation
- March 14: 9 a.m. through noon and 1-4 p.m., turf, weeds and pesticide
- March 19: 5:30-8:30 p.m., vegetable gardening
- March 26: 5:30-8:30 p.m., woody plants and pruning
- April 9: 5:30-8:30 p.m., plant pathology
- April 11: 9 a.m. to noon, landscape (could add another afternoon class)
- April 23: 5:30-8:30 p.m., berries and fruit trees
- April 25: 9 a.m. to noon, entomology; 1-4 p.m., composting
- April 30: 5:30-8:30 p.m., make-up day
- Take-home exam:
