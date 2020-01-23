The 18th annual gala fundraiser for the AVA Community Art Center on Saturday will feature 45 pieces created by 26 artists.
“Art Matters: An Evening in Wonderland” actually kicks off Friday evening with a pre-gala reception for the artists from 6-9 p.m.
The reception, which takes place at AVA, 509 W. Second St., is free to attend and open to the public. The works featured at the gala will be on display and an announcement of best in show honors will be made, along with a reveal of the top three winners.
The best-in-show artwork will win $7,500 from AVA, with first- through third-place winners receiving $1,250 to $500.
The gala, which includes silent and live auctions, dinner, drinks and music, will start at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Gillette College Technical Education Center.
Money raised in the gala will support participating artists and also provide continued support for the AVA Community Art Center. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes or cocktail attire based on an Alice in Wonderland theme, and artists have created Wonderland hats to decorate tables.
Among the artists featured are Mick Brislawn with two pieces, including “Devil’s Tower in the Morning;” Luke Anderson with three pieces, including “Granite Grasslands;” and many others.
Tickets are $125 each for members, $135 for non-members or $1,300 for a table. For more information or tickets, call AVA at 307-682-9133.
— news record staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.