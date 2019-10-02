The Antelope Buttes Ski Area was a local favorite ski/snowboard place to visit in Bighorn National Park near Dubois for years until 2004, when the former owners didn’t re-apply for a permit and the Forest Service reclaimed it.
This ski season, in its second year operating again, the Antelope Butte Foundation will open 27 ski runs from beginner level all the way up to expert black diamond territory.
“The founding board members, they grew up skiing there and it was a blow to the community when it closed,” said John Kirlin, executive director of the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area. “There’s just a lot of people that really enjoy using the place. It’s a good thing for the community, and so let’s see what we can do to get it going.”
The nonprofit Antelope Butte Foundation began to return the ski area to its former glory in 2011. The group rented the land from the U.S. Forest Service in 2016, but it wasn’t until last season when they were able to start hosting skiers.
Antelope Butte Foundation is made up of an eight-volunteer board of directors and five employees, Kirlin said. Most are from the region around Sheridan and Greybull and skied the Antelope Butte slopes when they were younger.
Their goal is to get the area fully operating the way it was before 2004 and keep it open year-round with other activities, Kirlin said.
Last year, the Antelope Butte Foundation ran the area with limited resources and limited space to rest after a day of skiing.
“Last season, we were able to get our lifts open. We operated out of a garage, and had port-a-potties and put in a yurt — a warming structure,” Kirlin said.
The foundation is refurbishing the Antelope Butte Lodge and work has already began. They hope to have the bottom level of the lodge ready for ski season that will begin tentatively about Dec. 20, Kirlin said.
The lodge will be a place to rent ski equipment, rest and run the ski resort out of, Kirlin said.
It is a year-round recreation site, and the board hopes to build mountain biking trails, camping sites and other amenities for the summer months when skiing and snowboarding can’t dominate the slopes.
Kirlin said the Antelope Buttes Ski Area was made with younger skiers and snowboarders in mind.
“Our focus is heavily on youth and beginners and education,” he said. “(If) the family wants to come up, learn how to go skiing, they can come here and learn it at a much (more) affordable way, and easier way, than trying to go to Jackson Hole.”
There is a possibility for more growth in the future, including possible spaces to stay overnight with cabins and hotels in addition to the lodge, Kirlin said.
The price for a full day of skiing at Antelope Buttes is $40 for adults, $32 for students, seniors and military, $20 for youth and free for children, according to its website. An adult season pass is $325 if bought before the season begins Dec. 20.
To donate to the Antelope Butte Foundation and for more information, visit antelopebuttefoundation.org.
“If we operate in the black, that all goes to facility improvements and more programming,” Kirlin said of the nonprofit. “And also subsidizing costs for scholarships for families that can’t afford it.”
