Participants in the 12th annual Jackalope Jump didn’t get their pool back this year but they were spared frigid temperatures when the fire hoses opened Saturday outside the Campbell County Recreation Center.
The fundraiser helps raise money for local athletes to compete in Special Olympics events throughout the year.
Before the soaking, Phil Grabrick, coordinator for the Gillette Masters Special Olympics, doled out incentive prizes including gift certificates from several local businesses.
Grabrick said the his group of jumpers raised $6,200 for their treasury through the event. Jumpers who raised $100 in pledges got a blanket and T-shirt. Those who raised $750 got a fleece jacket.
