A midsummer nights study hall

Twin Spruce Junior High students have been practicing their old English over the past few weeks as they rehearse their school play.

Twin Spruce Shakespeare
Scarlett Harper, 13, does Cadence Hays’ stage makeup Thursday as Twin Spruce students prepare for a dress rehearsal of their upcoming adaptation of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummers Nights Dream” at Campbell County High School.

The play is an introduction to Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" with a contemporary teen twist, said director Brittainy Poitra, who teaches music at Rozet Elementary.

"Silliness and mayhem, hopefully."

Twin Spruce Shakespeare
Twin Spruce student Anabel Mooney, 13, writes a few lines on her hand Thursday before a dress rehearsal of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummers Nights Dream” at Campbell County High School.

The play will feature 14 Twin Spruce students and one adult.

"I have to play one of the male romantic leads," Poitra said with a laugh and a goatee drawn on her chin with makeup.

Twin Spruce Shakespeare
Allee Najera, 14, sits for stage makeup Thursday as Twin Spruce students prepare for a dress rehearsal of their upcoming adaptation of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummers Nights Dream” at Campbell County High School.

The cast has one more dress rehearsal Friday morning before a 7 p.m. showtime at Campbell County High School. The second show is set for 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students and can be purchased at the door.

