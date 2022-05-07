Michelle Thara tackled a new project recently, and it didn’t suck.
“I was really proud of myself. I was not born with a green thumb at all,” she said.
Thara owns Hands on Pottery in downtown Gillette and on Sunday, about 30 customers gathered there to paint and plant wooden boxes with succulents she grew under lights in the bathroom of her shop.
The annual event “Moms, Muffins and Mimosas” is a popular Mother’s Day event at the store, and this year Thara would celebrate 10 years in business on its heels.
“We started with just five tables,” she said of her business Thursday.
Aside from more tables, Thara has also added a number of “hands on” crafting possibilities at her business such as fused glass, canvas painting and stoneware. In a few weeks, a clay station also will open where customers can build and throw clay on pottery wheels.
Thara said she started the business as a creative outlet for residents.
“I wanted to offer a positive outlook for all ages,” she said.
With the shop open six days a week for walk-in crafting and for other special events, Thara has repeat customers who grew along with her. Many of them started with her “Kid’s Camps,” which run from the end of May until the end of June this year.
“They’re growing up with Hands on Pottery in their lives,” she said.
