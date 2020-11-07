Just days after the polls closed on Election Day, Wyoming Secretary of State Edward Buchanan has weighed in on a controversial social media post related to the unexpected death of Rep. Roy Edwards and County Clerk Susan Saunders’s decision to notify voters with signs at the polls.
“Our office was saddened upon hearing the news of Rep. Roy Edwards’ passing. We offer our sincerest condolences to the Edwards family,” Buchanan said in a statement to the News Record.
Buchanan explained the discussion he had with Saunders about the sign and denounced the inflammatory post made by local Republican activist Jeff Raney.
“The statutes applicable to filling the vacancy are complex, and when our office was called upon for guidance, we discussed the matter with Clerk Saunders,” he said. “Upon receiving guidance, Clerk Saunders quickly corrected the situation and expressed gratitude for our help.
“The characterization of the conversation on social media is wholly fabricated, absurd and outside the bounds of civil discourse. Clerk Saunders has been a valuable partner with the Secretary of State’s Office in conducting elections properly, efficiently and securely.”
Edwards died the day before the election and Saunders consulted the state statute for guidance on what procedures to follow. Her interpretation led her to post signs stating, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Roy Edwards is no longer a candidate for House District 53.”
Her interpretation was incorrect, and after being contacted by the Secretary of State’s Office, election officials promptly removed the signs.
On Election Day, Jeff Raney posted to Facebook an accusation that Saunders was working at the instruction of County Commissioner Rusty Bell in an attempt to “preempt” the election. He excoriated both in the post, and wrote that Saunders should “pull her cranium from her rectum and get those signs down.”
The Secretary of State’s Office found nothing untoward in Saunders’ handling of the situation.
“It’s very complicated,” said Monique Meese, the Secretary of State’s communications and policy director. “It took our office and the Attorney General’s Office to walk through it, figure out what we were going to do. We find no fault with a county clerk on the day before an election — I mean, holy moly!”
Wyoming statute also governs the process for appointment of someone to fill Edwards’ seat, Meese said.
The county has recently seen a similar process with the resignation of county attorney Ronald Wirthwein.
Meese said the process to replace Edwards is governed by Wyoming statute that the county commissioners to notify the chairman of the state central committee of the Republican Party of the vacancy because Edwards was a Republican when he was elected.
The state central committee will contact the precinct committeemen and committeewomen of each precinct in Edwards’ district and arrange a meeting at which they will select three candidates who are qualified to fill the vacancy.
The meeting must happen within 15 days of the state central committee’s notification of the vacancy, then county commissioners must fill the seat within five days of receiving a list of three names from the party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.