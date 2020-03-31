A warmer, drier March in Gillette has suddenly evaporated the lead in precipitation the area had experienced since July 1 compared to normal averages.
But the forecast of 2 to 4 inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday could change all that.
Bad weather is expected to march across the state with strong winds and heavy snow in some areas, according to the Campbell County Emergency Management office.
“The computer models indicate Campbell County will once again be spared the brunt of this storm, but the Black Hills and western South Dakota have continued to tick off the weather gods and once again are gonna get the worst of it for our region,” said emergency management coordinator David King in a release.
“Maybe it’s Mother Nature’s way of ensuring social distancing,” he said.
Even if it is comes in the form of snow, ranchers will be happy with the precipitation if offers after a dry March.
Just 2 inches of snow fell, officially, in Gillette in March, according to data collected by the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota. That came in two snowstorms that brought 1 inch of new snow on March 12 and March 20.
Normally, a total of 10.7 inches of snow falls in March in the Gillette area.
Other than traces of snow recorded on three other days, just 0.28 inches of precipitation fell in March, well below the normal of 1.03 inches.
In February, Gillette received 12.5 inches of snow, giving the area 5 more inches of snow in the month and 0.85 inches of precipitation compared to a normal of 0.59.
Gillette went into March with 42.2 inches of snow since July 1, about 6 inches above the normal of 36.1 inches. Precipitation for the same time period was 1.29 inches, compared to the normal of 1.05 inches.
That all changed by the end of the month, though, and that lead in precipitation vanished in March. Gillette is now 2.4 inches of snow shy of the normal of 46.8 inches and the year-to-date precipitation also is 1.57 inches, compared to the normal of 2.13 inches entering April.
Three grass fires have occurred the past two days in the Gillette area, which is just one indication of the warmer temperatures that have occurred in March.
The latest one was at 12:39 p.m. Monday about 17 miles east of Gillette on Interstate 90. The fire was contained to 12.1 acres.
The Campbell County Fire Department reminds people that the grass is extremely dry and with the unpredictable spring winds, there is still a very good chance of fires spreading quickly.
The storm on Wednesday also is expected to bring higher winds with gusts up to 35 mph, which will lead to elevated grass fire danger in the plains of northeast Wyoming and foothills and plains of western South Dakota on Tuesday afternoon, according to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service.
Isolated thunderstorms also are possible as a cold front crosses the area Wednesday.
There’s a 40% chance of snow Wednesday, increasing to 90% Wednesday night, accompanied by breezy conditions. Snow Thursday is forecast as 80% to 40% as the day continues.
Temperatures will only get colder moving into Thursday, with daytime hours reaching only a high of 25 and drop to a low of 8.
Sunshine is predicted to return to the region Friday morning, but temperatures will still hover between the mid 30s and low 20s before a return to spring temperatures Saturday morning.
Other March weather totals:
- The high in March was 65 degrees on March 7 (2 degrees below the record for that day), and a low of 13 degrees on March 20.
- The average maximum temperature was 48.1 degrees, above the normal of 47.8,.
- The average minimum temperature was 25.4 degrees, again above the normal of 23.2 degrees.
- The average temperature in March was 36.8 degrees, above the normal of 35.5.
