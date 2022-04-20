A few unmanned aircraft still hovered over the hardwood floor Saturday as Tim Slater got up from a seat on the bleachers.
“Alright,” he called out. “Mavic minis. Who’s flying?”
Within a few minutes, a competitor placed a drone on a launch pad and it soon took flight.
Gillette College’s Area 59 hosted several hours of drone races at the Pronghorn Center. Slater, a professor of astrology with the University of Wyoming officiated the event.
“The driving piece is career pathways,” he said of the event.
Unmanned aircraft of various sizes are used in a multitude of applications including the coal and oil industry, real estate, emergency rescue services and construction.
With workplace technology continuing to advance, the heightened coordination skills used to control the aircraft from the ground aren’t just about flight.
“It’s really about learning remote control systems,” Slater said. “But drones are so freakin’ cool.”
But for first-year Gillette College student Paul Swartz, it’s still about the drones.
“I think it would be cool to design them,” he said. “To build drones.”
After two years in Gillette, Swartz said he’ll finish his degree in mechanical engineering at the School of Mines in South Dakota.
Eighteen competitors took part in the event, racing different sized drones through an obstacle course set up on the event center floor. Some raced virtually on computer simulated platforms.
The regular races will culminate with a state championship to be held in Buffalo in June.
