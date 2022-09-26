The car show was hosted by the library and Campbell County Classics & Customs. The show coincided with a $5 bag day at the Friends of the Library’s used book sale, library card signups, kids activities and a 50/50 raffle that benefits The Library Foundation.
Latest News
- Camels win 4th straight to set up enticing crosstown matchup with Thunder Basin
- Horoscope September 26
- Memory Care Centers Superior to Assisted Living
- Read and Ride car show raises funds for Library Foundation
- Inspiring students, Goodall says 'dying' is next big adventure
- Former country classmates working to put historic Shawnee schoolhouse back on the map
- Bolts take 2nd in gold bracket at Casper Invite
- Wild improve to 4-0 with two-game sweep of Badlands
Most Popular
Articles
- Hunter missing in Bighorns found
- Gillette man gets 24 years for intent to deliver meth and fentanyl
- Prison recommended for man in brass knuckle assault
- Lane Wright McWilliams
- Blotter: Buffalo man ticketed for trespassing on way to BLM land
- Bryan Morgan
- DCI busts Gillette man for selling meth
- 9 school board candidates speak on bullying, teacher shortage, finances
- Metal detecting duo unearth Gillette’s recent past
- Blotter: Man assaulted by unknown suspect, asks police not to investigate
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Library board members don't think ALA matches Gillette's values (4)
- Good luck, Senate District 1 (4)
- You represent all of us (4)
- 15 people file for 3 seats on school board; 33 total applicants for special districts (3)
- Harry Potter activities at libraries next two months (3)
- Commissioners take no action on fair board members (3)
- After Gray's nomination, Wyoming Legislature looks to limit power of secretary of state (3)
- With great power comes great responsibility (3)
- 'You don’t figure that would happen around here:’ Gillette human trafficking sting brings training and awareness (3)
- City, county have discussed relocating swimming pool to be next to Rec Center (3)
- Wyoming No. 1 for borrowers whose student debt will be eliminated (2)
- County Clerk files complaint regarding PAC (2)
- City Pool not moving after all (2)
- Family of medicine and crypto eyes nationwide model with new health care facility (2)
- Taking care of business: Rawhide teachers build relationships through morning music tradition (2)
- SLIB OKs 3 charter schools (1)
- What's happening in the school board race? (1)
- CCH nears deal to expand EMS service in Sheridan (1)
- The Gillette Wild are a team worth watching this season (1)
- Alternate site proposed for Camporee amphitheater (1)
- City looking at whether to relocate new swimming pool (1)
- Handball, adoptions and a patch of dirt: Remembering a life spent for Gillette (1)
- Read the whole thing (1)
- Candidates for Senate District 23 talk money, diversification (1)
- Open auditions for ‘Hansel and Gretel’ will be at Cam-plex (1)
- School board sees more interest than last two elections combined (1)
- GOP won’t recognize outside affiliations (1)
- Students, Greybull police neutralize school shooting scare (1)
- Primary was starkly different; Negative primary campaigns lead to concerns about civility (1)
- Wyoming Supreme Court affirms use of secondary video in Campbell County assault case (1)
- Property on 4J Road being developed for new Starbucks location (1)
- GOP members: other ways to help in-debt students (1)
- Committee votes down penalty for health care violence (1)
- Hageman declines to debate GreyBull (1)
- To question a Camporee (1)
- Lawyers denounce ‘rigged’ claims (1)
- Gloria Franzen (1)
- No one left to trust (1)
- Weeding 101: Library staff explain process of removing old books from collection (1)
- County gets $2.8 million grant for industrial park (1)
- Commissioners open to allowing VFW to meet in old Road and Bridge building (1)
- Camels score 14 unanswered to upset No. 5-ranked Rock Springs in home-opener (1)
- GOP resolution would back Gray (1)
- Rock Springs City Council listens, responds to outcry over local drag theater organization (1)
- Christian Dean Knigge (1)
- 18-year-old accused of pointing AR-15-style rifle at car full of people (1)
- A meaningful and nonjudgmental discussion (1)
Latest e-Edition
Featured Businesses
Wright Wyoming
Currently Open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.