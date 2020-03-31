Although the safest thing to do in the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic is to simply stay home, warm spring-like weather can beckon one to soak up some sun after months of enduring winter weather.
Gillette's parks and trails remain open at this time, but officials urge folks to take a few precautions if they do use these facilities. City spokesman Geno Palazzari noted the recommendations are some guidelines if people choose to go out, noting the safest thing to do is stay at home.
"We prefer people stay at home, but we have plenty of open spaces," Palazzari said.
City officials suggest maintaining 6 feet of distance between people, outside of immediate family members. Other tips include:
- Limiting your group to less than 10 people.
- Avoiding the use of playground equipment.
- Staying at home if you have been stick.
- Avoiding popular areas where people may congregate.
- Considering the health of others while spending time outdoors.
- Keeping hand sanitizer on you and washing your hands before and after your visit.
