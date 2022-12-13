More than 50 kids from 25 families Shop with a Cop

The sound of police and fire sirens caught shoppers off guard as the annual Shop with a Cop event converged at Walmart in Gillette on Saturday morning.
Officers from the Gillette Police Department, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies and more with Wyoming Game and Fish flooded the entrance to the Garden Center with 57 kids from 25 families this year. The Campbell County Fire Department helped with transportation.
The shopping began chaotically in the toy department before the kids and cops moved on to the bedding, clothing and other items on their lists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.