More than 50 kids from 25 families Shop with a Cop

Cops and kids crowd a toy aisle Saturday during the annual Shop with a Cop event at Walmart in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

The sound of police and fire sirens caught shoppers off guard as the annual Shop with a Cop event converged at Walmart in Gillette on Saturday morning.

Officers from the Gillette Police Department, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies and more with Wyoming Game and Fish flooded the entrance to the Garden Center with 57 kids from 25 families this year. The Campbell County Fire Department helped with transportation.

Gillette Police officer Ralph Valdez races through Walmart with Dean Voight in a cart during the annual Shop with a Cop event Saturday at Walmart in Gillette.

The shopping began chaotically in the toy department before the kids and cops moved on to the bedding, clothing and other items on their lists.

Kolton Paulson, 11, shops a toy aisle with Game Warden Andy Enscorff during the annual Shop with a Cop event Saturday at Walmart in Gillette.
Gillette Police officers Brendan Trujillo, left and Tom Prathor search for parents after the annual Shop with a Cop event Saturday at Walmart in Gillette.
Hazel Tune, 3, tries out a bike as her mom Sarah, left, Gillette Police officer Steven Dillard and his wife Ashley watch during a Shop with a Cop event Saturday at Walmart in Gillette.
Gillette Police officers Brendan Trujillo looks for a price tag as Parker Steel, 7, gets a hold of a T-Rex toy during the annual Shop with a Cop event Saturday at Walmart in Gillette.
Kids and cops converge at an entrance to Walmart as the annual Shop with a Cop event kicks off Saturday in Gillette.
A kid pushes a cart through Walmart during the annual Shop with a Cop event Saturday in Gillette.
Gillette Police officer Brendan Trujillo heads to the check out with Zayne Mcnabb, left, and Kayson Russell, both 7, as the annual Shop with a Cop event winds down Saturday at Walmart in Gillette.
Kids shop the toy aisle at Walmart during the annual Shop with a Cop event Saturday in Gillette.
Campbell County Sheriff’s deputy Matthew Kelly follows Rebecca Bearley, 7, through Walmart as she fills her cart during the annual Shop with a Cop event Saturday at Walmart in Gillette.

