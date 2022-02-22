Teams puzzled out the puzzles during Saturday tourney

Frustration brought Savannah Monson to expletives.
Seated across a table from her husband, Steven, with a section of a jigsaw missing only a piece, she picked up her phone and found what she was looking for.
“It’s been under my (blankety-blank) phone this whole time,” she told him.
“Stooge!” he joked.
The couple were among seven other two-person teams who competed Saturday in a speed puzzling tournament hosted by Dungeons and Dugouts in Gillette.
Owner Jessie Strudle said she added puzzles to her gaming shop before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Since then, sales have really taken off.
“It’s one of those things you can do at home when there is nothing else to do,” she said.
The shop now stocks about 75 different puzzles at a time. Their popularity led Strudle to organize her first competition.
Each pair of competitors received the same 500-piece puzzle in a plastic bag. When the clock started, they tore them open and the race began.
Tiffany Kalenberg and her daughter Bailey Price appeared to have a clear advantage due to lots of pandemic puzzling practice.
“We did so many,” Kalenburg said. “I think we did over eight in one week.”
The mother-daughter team went on to win the competition in 90 minutes, throwing up their hands and saying “Done.”
They took home two $15 gift cards to the shop and will soon have their names on a first-place plaque on the wall.
The others continued to work until they could puzzle out all the pieces on the puzzles, which featured game boards, including Monopoly, Chinese checkers and three other games.
