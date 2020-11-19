The Campbell County Fire Department has responded to five small grass fires so far this month, including three over the past couple of days.
None resulted in anyone being hurt, but it is an indication warmer days and high winds have dried out grasses remaining from the summer.
On Wednesday, the department responded to a fire off Highway 50 about 3 miles south of 4-J Elementary School that burned less than half an acre. The cause was undetermined as of Thursday morning, Capt. Sam Clikeman said.
There were two grass fires Tuesday afternoon, both caused by sparks from a transformer. One on North Garner Lake Road burned 1.27 acres of private land while a grass fire on Red Springs Road was contained, but not before 1.6 acres of grass and sagebrush and several sections of polyethylene pipe burned, according to the Fire Department.
Things have lately been dry lately to the point where people should have some concern about the possibility of a wildland fire, said Jeff Johnson, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service based in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Through Thursday, there have been nine days this month with temperatures either in the 60s or 70s.
"With no snow on the ground, everything is dry," he said. "If we get temperatures that are warm and continue getting gusty westerly winds and low humidity, (we) can certainly see an increased risk of fire."
That said, the probability of a large wildland fire happening is low to moderate now. It would take extended periods of warm weather and high winds to elevate the status to a high probability, Clikeman said.
Temperatures are expected to cool down to highs in the 40s for the next several days, but the humidity is expected to remain low at about 20% to 25%.
"I certainly would let residents know there is an elevated risk of fire starts and spread because we're probably going to see wind at times," Johnson said. "I do think temperatures cooling down will help somewhat, but it certainly won't end any risk of wildfires.
"That risk will continue until we can get a big storm to come or temperatures get really cold. I don't see any scenarios coming anytime soon."
