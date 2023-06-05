The derby drew 198 anglers this year who competed in three age groups across three categories.
Kindergarten and under:
Smallest fish: James Smith; 5 1/2 inches
Most fish: Kayden Shook; 14 fish
Largest fish: Gunner Beckett; 11 inches
Elementary:
Smallest fish: Kegan Bare; 1 inch
Most fish: Koda Gilbert; 11 fish
Largest fish: Kyla Shook; 11 1/8 inches
Junior High
Smallest fish: Kaden Maretech; 1 inch
Most fish: Zeke Bentsen; 16 fish
Largest fish: Tyler Shippy; 10 1/8 inches
High School
Smallest fish: Aiden Vanhorn; 1 inch
Most fish: Kaden Kruger; 7 fish
Largest fish: Colter Lang; 10 3/8 inches
The Sportsmanship award went to Clifton Strawn, in the junior high class, who captured a 25-inch snake during the derby.
