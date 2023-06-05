The derby drew 198 anglers this year who competed in three age groups across three categories.

Kindergarten and under:

Smallest fish: James Smith; 5 1/2 inches

Most fish: Kayden Shook; 14 fish

Largest fish: Gunner Beckett; 11 inches

Elementary:

Smallest fish: Kegan Bare; 1 inch

Most fish: Koda Gilbert; 11 fish

Largest fish: Kyla Shook; 11 1/8 inches

Junior High

Smallest fish: Kaden Maretech; 1 inch

Most fish: Zeke Bentsen; 16 fish

Largest fish: Tyler Shippy; 10 1/8 inches

High School

Smallest fish: Aiden Vanhorn; 1 inch

Most fish: Kaden Kruger; 7 fish

Largest fish: Colter Lang; 10 3/8 inches

The Sportsmanship award went to Clifton Strawn, in the junior high class, who captured a 25-inch snake during the derby.

