It's no secret for anyone who has lived in Gillette or Wyoming for a few seasons to know spring is an important time when mapping out the remainder of the calendar year.
Spring typically means the rainy season is upon us, bringing in storm system after storm system to replenish the land with much-needed precipitation following the previous year's arid summer and windswept winter.
But Gillette really hasn't seen its fair share of springtime soakers so far this year, leaving the land dry just before Mother Nature cranks up the heat.
Gillette and the northern half of Campbell County are at the first stage of drought, or abnormally dry, according to the National Weather Service's Water Supply Outlook for May.
The Powder River Basin and adjacent Belle Fourche Basin rest between 54% and 74% of normal for April. When looking at the winter and spring seasons up to this point, the Powder River Basin is looking much better at 80%-90% of normal from October through April, while the Belle Fourche Basin is at 96%-109% of normal for the same time period.
The outlook also notes that Keyhole Reservoir is at 94% full as of early May.
The good news is more rain is on the way throughout the week. The National Weather Service reports a chance of showers Wednesday and Thursday, with Thursday night and Friday having up to a 70% chance of showers.
Temperatures throughout the week will hover in the neighborhood of 60 during the daytime and drop to about 40 degrees at night. Friday evening will bring a chance of thunderstorms and showers, before clearing early Saturday morning. The weekend forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and highs around 60 degrees Saturday and 78 degrees Sunday.
Gillette has seen some cool temperatures this spring, but within the past week no new low temperature records have been seen. The warmest day of May came on the first day of the month, when a high of 74 was recorded. The coldest temperature came a few days later on May 10, when 27 degrees was recorded.
