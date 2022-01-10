Zamboni, please?

The impromptu game started when Wes Roselund brought his kids down to the seasonal ice rink at Sage Bluffs Park for some cold weather exercise.
There, they happened upon Gillette Wild high school hockey players Zeb Rankin and Rex Mandarich. And that's when the fun began.
The sun peaked in and out of the clouds as they raced up and down the bumpy ice, flicking a puck at the one net Mandarich leaves on the pond every year.
"We quit keeping score. We were just having fun," he said.
As Roselund laced up his daughter's skates, he said he and his kids have no serious hockey background. They just like to play.
"The ice could use some work," he quipped."
