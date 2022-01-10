 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Zamboni, please?

  • 0

The impromptu game started when Wes Roselund brought his kids down to the seasonal ice rink at Sage Bluffs Park for some cold weather exercise.

There, they happened upon Gillette Wild high school hockey players Zeb Rankin and Rex Mandarich. And that's when the fun began.

Pond Hockey
Buy Now

The Rosenlund family takes on a pair of high school hockey players Saturday in an impromptu game at the Sage Bluffs Park ice rink along 4J Road.

The sun peaked in and out of the clouds as they raced up and down the bumpy ice, flicking a puck at the one net Mandarich leaves on the pond every year.

"We quit keeping score. We were just having fun," he said.

Pond Hockey
Buy Now

Wes Rosenlund helps his daughter, Ali, into her skates Saturday at the Sage Bluffs Park ice rink along 4J Road.

As Roselund laced up his daughter's skates, he said he and his kids have no serious hockey background. They just like to play.

"The ice could use some work," he quipped."

Pond Hockey
Buy Now

Rex Mandarich chases Wes Rosenlund down ice Saturday during a game of pond hockey at the Sage Bluffs Park ice rink along 4J Road.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.