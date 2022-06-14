There's some holes in the bucket

The bucket Elise Hanslip used to create one of her latest projects has a story.
She used to ride on horseback past the rusty feed bucket discarded on her ranch.
Her son, now 26, used to shoot the crumpled metal vessel with his BB gun.
“So that bucket is a good 30 years old,” Hanslip said Saturday.
She took it home, eventually, and a few weeks ago turned it into a miniature garden. It was one of three “fairy gardens” displayed Saturday at the Campbell County Public Library, where she taught 28 people how to make their own.
“I try to do things they can take home and that don’t cost a whole lot of money, Hanslip said.
Sarah White brought her son Danny, 5, to the class. He likes to garden at his grandmother’s ranch.
“He’s showing an interest in this so this is my way of encouraging him,” she said.
Participants in the class filled a variety of containers with soil and flowers. Using decorations such as gnomes, stones and fake grass from Hanslip’s “stash,” they created whimsical gardens in miniature.
Danny brought his fairy garden to life with a unicorn and lots of puppies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.