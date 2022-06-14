 Skip to main content
There's some holes in the bucket

The bucket Elise Hanslip used to create one of her latest projects has a story.

She used to ride on horseback past the rusty feed bucket discarded on her ranch.

Fairy Gardens
Class participants create their own fairy gardens Saturday at the Campbell County Public Library in Gillette.

Her son, now 26, used to shoot the crumpled metal vessel with his BB gun.

Fairy Gardens
A gnome sits beneath plants in a fairy garden made during a class Saturday at the Campbell County Public Library in Gillette.

“So that bucket is a good 30 years old,” Hanslip said Saturday.

She took it home, eventually, and a few weeks ago turned it into a miniature garden. It was one of three “fairy gardens” displayed Saturday at the Campbell County Public Library, where she taught 28 people how to make their own.

Fairy Gardens
Below: People work planting and decorating fairy gardens Saturday at the Campbell County Public Library in Gillette.

“I try to do things they can take home and that don’t cost a whole lot of money, Hanslip said.

Sarah White brought her son Danny, 5, to the class. He likes to garden at his grandmother’s ranch.

Fairy Gardens
Danny White, 5, adds decorations to his fairy garden during a free class Saturday at the Campbell County Public Library in Gillette.

“He’s showing an interest in this so this is my way of encouraging him,” she said.

Participants in the class filled a variety of containers with soil and flowers. Using decorations such as gnomes, stones and fake grass from Hanslip’s “stash,” they created whimsical gardens in miniature.

Fairy Gardens
Right: Cheyenne Love, from left, her mother in-law Diana Campbell and Sharon Murphree work planting and decorating fairy gardens during a class Saturday at the Campbell County Public Library in Gillette.

Danny brought his fairy garden to life with a unicorn and lots of puppies.

