Vintage campers showcase history and hard work

The vintage campers displayed Saturday outside of the Frontier Auto Museum in Gillette had one thing in common: a lot of hard work.
Jim Shell spent at least 400 hours just polishing the outside of the 1953 Airstream Cruiser he and his wife, Linda, bought about six years ago. Though the Buffalo couple calls the 25-foot bullet on wheels a work in progress, the $3,500 investment is already making memories.
"We take it up on the mountain quite a bit," he said.
Across the street, a shiny vintage hubcap reflected the Stroup family, Dan, Rhonda and Ellie, as they sat in chairs next to their restored 1968 Roadrunner camper.
Dan said they bought 15-foot camper in Gillette last for just $600. The roof was heavily hail damaged and looked like someone had been jumping on it. They rented a shop in town and went to work.
"We tore a hole in the ceiling and water just poured out," Dan's daughter Ellie said.
The family restored it, replacing all the rotten wood and damaged aluminum body.
"Well, we're into it, we may as well fix it," Dan said.
Though the camper is considered Rhonda's project, everyone pitched in and recently got the camper on the road.
Ellie, in fact, just celebrated her 15th birthday in the completed, blue and white camper with a three-night camping trip to the Bighorn Mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.