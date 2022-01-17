When Robert Henning announced a rotation Saturday, a pair family kids moved on to what he called "station difficult."

Homesteader Crafts at Rockpile
Buy Now

Skylar Shadrick, 9, tries to wrap his mind around instructions from a museum assistant as he learns to make a spool knitter Saturday at the Rockpile Museum in Gillette.

There, in the backroom of the Rockpile Museum, assistant Brittney Elsasser taught kids how to make spool knitters.

"It's definitely the most challenging of today's crafts," Henning, director of the museum said. 

Homesteader Crafts at Rockpile
Buy Now

Rayna Brock, 6, works on a windmill Saturday with help from Reygan Michelena during a homesteading crafts family day at the Rockpile Museum in Gillette.

The homesteading crafts family day also included lessons on paper cup windmills, whirligigs and thaumatropes, an optical toy popular in the 19th century.

When Henning announced another rotation, Shadrick had had enough.

Homesteader Crafts at Rockpile
Buy Now

Deann Kepler spins handmade tops with her sons Sawyer, 5 and Greysen, 9, during a homesteading crafts family day Saturday at the Rockpile Museum in Gillette.

"We survived!" he celebrated. "Yes!"

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.