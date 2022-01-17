When Robert Henning announced a rotation Saturday, a pair family kids moved on to what he called "station difficult."
There, in the backroom of the Rockpile Museum, assistant Brittney Elsasser taught kids how to make spool knitters.
"It's definitely the most challenging of today's crafts," Henning, director of the museum said.
The homesteading crafts family day also included lessons on paper cup windmills, whirligigs and thaumatropes, an optical toy popular in the 19th century.
When Henning announced another rotation, Shadrick had had enough.
"We survived!" he celebrated. "Yes!"
